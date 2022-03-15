Data story: India logs 2,568 new cases; death toll rises to 515,974

India on Tuesday reported a net decrease of 2,251 in active cases to take its count to 33,917. India’s share of global active cases now stands at 0.06 per cent (one in 1,666). The country is sixty-eighth among the most affected countries by active cases. On Monday, it added 2,568 cases to take its total caseload to 42,996,062 from 42,993,494 — an increase of 0.01%. And, with 97 new fatalities, its Covid-19 reached 515,974, or 1.2 per cent of total confirmed infections.

With 1,964,423 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on Monday, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 1,804,028,891. The count of recovered cases across India, meanwhile, reached 42,446,171 — or 98.72 per cent of total caseload — with 4,722 new cured cases being reported on Tuesday.

Now the sixty-eighth-most-affected country by active cases, third by deaths, second by total cases and recoveries, India has added 24,754 cases in the past 7 days.

India now accounts for 0.06% of all active cases globally (one in every 1,666 active cases), and 8.57% of all deaths (one in every 12 deaths).

India has so far administered 1,804,028,891 vaccine doses. That is 4195.8 per cent of its total caseload, and 128.61 per cent of its population.

Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 39 days.

The count of active cases across India on Tuesday saw a net decrease of 2,251, compared with 1,901 on Monday. States and UTs hat have seen the biggest daily net increase in active cases are Odisha (64), Manipur (13), Punjab (7), Goa (5), and Andaman and Nicobar Islands (1).

With 4,722 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.72%, while fatality rate remained unchanged at 1.2%

The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (2.34%), Nagaland (2.14%), and Maharashtra (1.83%). The rate in as many as 14 is higher than the national average.

India’s new daily closed cases stand at 4,819 — 97 deaths and 4,377 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 2.01%.

India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 0.1%.

India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 11605.0 days, and for deaths at 3686.7 days.

Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Kerala (809), Mizoram (494), Maharashtra (157), Delhi (136), and Karnataka (106).

India on Monday conducted 701,773 to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 779,754,156. The test positivity rate recorded was 0.4%.

The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (7871359), Kerala (6521907), Karnataka (3943912), Tamil Nadu (3451996), and Andhra Pradesh (2318884).

Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported 157 new cases to take its tally to 7871359.

Kerala, the second-most-affected state by total tally, has added 809 cases to take its tally to 6521907.

Karnataka, the third-most-affected state, has reported 106 cases to take its tally to 3943912.

Tamil Nadu has added 86 cases to take its tally to 3451996.

Andhra Pradesh has seen its tally going up by 26 to 2318884.

Uttar Pradesh has added 66 cases to take its tally to 2069963.

West Bengal has added 35 cases to take its tally to 2016473.

Delhi has added 136 cases to take its tally to 1863070.