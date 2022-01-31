Data story: India logs 209,918 new cases; death toll rises to 495,050

India on Monday reported a net decrease of 53,669 in active cases to take its count to 1,831,268. India’s share of global active cases now stands at 2.5 per cent (one in 40). The country is sixth among the most affected countries by active cases. On Sunday, it added 209,918 cases to take its total caseload to 41,302,440 from 41,092,522 — an increase of 0.51%. And, with 959 new fatalities, its Covid-19 reached 495,050, or 1.2 per cent of total confirmed infections.

With 2,890,986 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on Sunday, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 1,660,396,227. The count of recovered cases across India, meanwhile, reached 38,976,122 — or 94.37 per cent of total caseload — with 262,628 new cured cases being reported on Monday.

Now the sixth-most-affected country by active cases, third by deaths, second by total cases and recoveries, India has added 1,759,112 cases in the past 7 days.

India now accounts for 2.5% of all active cases globally (one in every 40 active cases), and 8.72% of all deaths (one in every 11 deaths).

India has so far administered 1,660,396,227 vaccine doses. That is 4020.09 per cent of its total caseload, and 118.51 per cent of its population.

Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 5 days.

The count of active cases across India on Monday saw a net decrease of 53,669, compared with 119,396 on Sunday. States and UTs hat have seen the biggest daily net increase in active cases are Kerala (18394), Chhattisgarh (619), Andhra Pradesh (606), and Manipur (42).

With 262,628 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 94.37%, while fatality rate remained unchanged at 1.2%.

The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (2.32%), Nagaland (2.14%), and Maharashtra (1.85%). The rate in as many as 14 is higher than the national average.

India’s new daily closed cases stand at 263,587 — 959 deaths and 262,628 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 0.36%.

India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 0.6%.

India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 136 days, and for deaths at 357.5 days.

Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Kerala (51570), Karnataka (28264), Maharashtra (22444), Tamil Nadu (22238), and Andhra Pradesh (10310).

India on Sunday conducted 1,331,198 to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 728,997,813. The test positivity rate recorded was 15.8%.

The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (7705969), Kerala (5983515), Karnataka (3785295), Tamil Nadu (3325940), and Andhra Pradesh (2270491).

Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported 22444 new cases to take its tally to 7705969.

Kerala, the second-most-affected state by total tally, has added 51570 cases to take its tally to 5983515.

Karnataka, the third-most-affected state, has reported 28264 cases to take its tally to 3785295.

Tamil Nadu has added 22238 cases to take its tally to 3325940.

Andhra Pradesh has seen its tally going up by 10310 to 2270491.

Uttar Pradesh has added 8078 cases to take its tally to 2013323.

West Bengal has added 3427 cases to take its tally to 1993606.

Delhi has added 3674 cases to take its tally to 1827489.