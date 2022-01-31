JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News

India underspends on nutrition, new programme yet to be implemented
Business Standard

Data story: India logs 209,918 new cases; death toll rises to 495,050

India has so far administered 1,660,396,227 vaccine doses. That is 4020.09 per cent of its total caseload, and 118.51 per cent of its population

Topics
Coronavirus | ICMR | Omicron

Business Standard  |  New Delhi 

Patients, coronavirus, Covid, health centre, Navi Mumbai
Patients rest at a health centre set up in Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra, to care for Covid-19 patients. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)

India on Monday reported a net decrease of 53,669 in active coronavirus cases to take its count to 1,831,268. India’s share of global active coronavirus cases now stands at 2.5 per cent (one in 40). The country is sixth among the most affected countries by active cases. On Sunday, it added 209,918 cases to take its total caseload to 41,302,440 from 41,092,522 — an increase of 0.51%. And, with 959 new fatalities, its Covid-19 death toll reached 495,050, or 1.2 per cent of total confirmed infections.

With 2,890,986 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on Sunday, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 1,660,396,227. The count of recovered coronavirus cases across India, meanwhile, reached 38,976,122 — or 94.37 per cent of total caseload — with 262,628 new cured cases being reported on Monday.

Now the sixth-most-affected country by active cases, third by deaths, second by total cases and recoveries, India has added 1,759,112 cases in the past 7 days.
India now accounts for 2.5% of all active cases globally (one in every 40 active cases), and 8.72% of all deaths (one in every 11 deaths).
India has so far administered 1,660,396,227 vaccine doses. That is 4020.09 per cent of its total caseload, and 118.51 per cent of its population.
Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 5 days.
The count of active cases across India on Monday saw a net decrease of 53,669, compared with 119,396 on Sunday. States and UTs hat have seen the biggest daily net increase in active cases are Kerala (18394), Chhattisgarh (619), Andhra Pradesh (606), and Manipur (42).
With 262,628 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 94.37%, while fatality rate remained unchanged at 1.2%.
The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (2.32%), Nagaland (2.14%), and Maharashtra (1.85%). The rate in as many as 14 is higher than the national average.
India’s new daily closed cases stand at 263,587 — 959 deaths and 262,628 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 0.36%.
India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 0.6%.
India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 136 days, and for deaths at 357.5 days.
Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Kerala (51570), Karnataka (28264), Maharashtra (22444), Tamil Nadu (22238), and Andhra Pradesh (10310).
India on Sunday conducted 1,331,198 coronavirus tests to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 728,997,813. The test positivity rate recorded was 15.8%.
The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (7705969), Kerala (5983515), Karnataka (3785295), Tamil Nadu (3325940), and Andhra Pradesh (2270491).
Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported 22444 new cases to take its tally to 7705969.
Kerala, the second-most-affected state by total tally, has added 51570 cases to take its tally to 5983515.
Karnataka, the third-most-affected state, has reported 28264 cases to take its tally to 3785295.
Tamil Nadu has added 22238 cases to take its tally to 3325940.
Andhra Pradesh has seen its tally going up by 10310 to 2270491.
Uttar Pradesh has added 8078 cases to take its tally to 2013323.
West Bengal has added 3427 cases to take its tally to 1993606.
Delhi has added 3674 cases to take its tally to 1827489.

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Mon, January 31 2022. 09:48 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU