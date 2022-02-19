Data story: India logs 22,270 cases; test positivity rate drops below 2%

India on Saturday reported a net decrease of 38,353 in active cases to take its count to 253,739. India’s share of global active cases now stands at 0.36 per cent (one in 278). The country is thirtieth among the most affected countries by active cases. On Friday, it added 22,270 cases to take its total caseload to 42,802,505 from 42,780,235 — an increase of 0.05%. And, with 325 new fatalities, its Covid-19 reached 511,230, or 1.19 per cent of total confirmed infections.

With 3,628,578 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on Friday, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 1,750,386,834. The count of recovered cases across India, meanwhile, reached 42,037,536 — or 98.21 per cent of total caseload — with 60,298 new cured cases being reported on Saturday.

Now the thirtieth-most-affected country by active cases, third by deaths, second by total cases and recoveries, India has added 215,961 cases in the past 7 days.

India now accounts for 0.36% of all active cases globally (one in every 278 active cases), and 8.69% of all deaths (one in every 11 deaths).

India has so far administered 1,750,386,834 vaccine doses. That is 4089.44 per cent of its total caseload, and 124.93 per cent of its population.

Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 17 days.

The count of active cases across India on Saturday saw a net decrease of 38,353, compared with 40,826 on Friday.

With 60,298 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.21%, while fatality rate remained unchanged at 1.19%

The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (2.33%), Nagaland (2.13%), and Maharashtra (1.83%). The rate in as many as 14 is higher than the national average.

India’s new daily closed cases stand at 60,623 — 325 deaths and 60,298 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 0.54%.

India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 0.1%.

India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 1331.9 days, and for deaths at 1090.0 days.

Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Kerala (7780), Maharashtra (2068), Karnataka (1333), Rajasthan (1233), and Mizoram (1151).

India on Friday conducted 1,235,471 to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 758,127,480. The test positivity rate recorded was 1.8%.

The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (7855359), Kerala (6456806), Karnataka (3934448), Tamil Nadu (3442929), and Andhra Pradesh (2315525).

Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported 2068 new cases to take its tally to 7855359.

Kerala, the second-most-affected state by total tally, has added 7780 cases to take its tally to 6456806.

Karnataka, the third-most-affected state, has reported 1333 cases to take its tally to 3934448.

Tamil Nadu has added 1146 cases to take its tally to 3442929.

Andhra Pradesh has seen its tally going up by 495 to 2315525.

Uttar Pradesh has added 842 cases to take its tally to 2063104.

West Bengal has added 319 cases to take its tally to 2012794.

Delhi has added 607 cases to take its tally to 1854774.