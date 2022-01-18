Data story: India logs 238,018 new cases; positivity rate rises to 14.4%

India on Tuesday reported a net increase of 80,287 in active cases to take its count to 1,736,628. India’s share of global active cases now stands at 3.06 per cent (one in 33). The country is sixth among the most affected countries by active cases. On Monday, it added 238,018 cases to take its total caseload to 37,618,271 from 37,380,253 — an increase of 0.64%. And, with 310 new fatalities, its Covid-19 reached 486,761, or 1.29 per cent of total confirmed infections.

With 7,991,230 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on Monday, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 1,580,441,770. The count of recovered cases across India, meanwhile, reached 35,394,882 — or 94.09 per cent of total caseload — with 157,421 new cured cases being reported on Tuesday.

Now the sixth-most-affected country by active cases, third by deaths, second by total cases and recoveries, India has added 1,742,481 cases in the past 7 days.

India now accounts for 3.06% of all active cases globally (one in every 33 active cases), and 8.75% of all deaths (one in every 11 deaths).

India has so far administered 1,580,441,770 vaccine doses. That is 4201.26 per cent of its total caseload, and 112.98 per cent of its population.

Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 4 days.

The count of active cases across India on Tuesday saw a net increase of 80,287, compared with 132,557 on Monday. States and UTs hat have seen the biggest daily net increase in active cases are Karnataka (19315), Kerala (17594), Tamil Nadu (9872), Gujarat (6764), and Madhya Pradesh (4864).

With 157,421 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 94.09%, while fatality rate remained unchanged at 1.29%.

The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (2.5%), Nagaland (2.13%), and Uttarakhand (1.99%). The rate in as many as 13 is higher than the national average.

India’s new daily closed cases stand at 157,731 — 310 deaths and 157,421 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 0.19%.

India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 0.7%.

India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 109.2 days, and for deaths at 1088.0 days.

Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Maharashtra (31111), Karnataka (27156), Tamil Nadu (23443), Kerala (22946), and Uttar Pradesh (15553).

India on Monday conducted 1,649,143 to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 705,411,425. The test positivity rate recorded was 14.4%.

The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (7242921), Kerala (5401777), Karnataka (3247243), Tamil Nadu (2963366), and Andhra Pradesh (2110388).

Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported 31111 new cases to take its tally to 7242921.

Kerala, the second-most-affected state by total tally, has added 22946 cases to take its tally to 5401777.

Karnataka, the third-most-affected state, has reported 27156 cases to take its tally to 3247243.

Tamil Nadu has added 23443 cases to take its tally to 2963366.

Andhra Pradesh has seen its tally going up by 4108 to 2110388.

West Bengal has added 9385 cases to take its tally to 1907084.

Uttar Pradesh has added 15553 cases to take its tally to 1849665.

Delhi has added 12527 cases to take its tally to 1722497.