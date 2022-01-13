Data story: India logs 247,417 cases, Maharashtra's caseload tops 7 mn-mark

JUST IN
Business Standard  |  New Delhi 

A health worker administers a dose of Covid-19 vaccine dose to a teenager at a government school in Gurugram. (PTI Photo)

India on Thursday reported a net increase of 162,212 in active coronavirus cases to take its count to 1,117,531. India’s share of global active coronavirus cases now stands at 2.27 per cent (one in 44). The country is sixth among the most affected countries by active cases. On Wednesday, it added 247,417 cases to take its total caseload to 36,317,927 from 36,070,510 — an increase of 0.69%. And, with 380 new fatalities, its Covid-19 death toll reached 485,035, or 1.34 per cent of total confirmed infections.

With 7,632,024 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on Wednesday, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 1,546,139,465. The count of recovered coronavirus cases across India, meanwhile, reached 34,715,361 — or 95.59 per cent of total caseload — with 84,825 new cured cases being reported on Thursday.

Now the sixth-most-affected country by active cases, third by deaths, second by total cases and recoveries, India has added 1,208,641 cases in the past 7 days.
India now accounts for 2.27% of all active cases globally (one in every 44 active cases), and 8.77% of all deaths (one in every 11 deaths).
India has so far administered 1,546,139,465 vaccine doses. That is 4257.23 per cent of its total caseload, and 110.53 per cent of its population.
Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 6 days.
The count of active cases across India on Thursday saw a net increase of 162,212, compared with 133,873 on Wednesday. States and UTs hat have seen the biggest daily net increase in active cases are Karnataka (19839), Maharashtra (18650), West Bengal (14015), Tamil Nadu (13876), and Uttar Pradesh (12889).
With 84,825 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 95.59%, while fatality rate remained unchanged at 1.34%.
The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (2.63%), Nagaland (2.16%), and Uttarakhand (2.08%). The rate in as many as 13 is higher than the national average.
India’s new daily closed cases stand at 85,205 — 380 deaths and 84,825 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 0.45%.
India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 0.5%.
India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 101.4 days, and for deaths at 884.4 days.
Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Maharashtra (46723), Delhi (27561), West Bengal (22155), Karnataka (21390), and Tamil Nadu (17934).
India on Wednesday conducted 1,886,935 coronavirus tests to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 697,311,627. The test positivity rate recorded was 13.1%.
The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (7034661), Kerala (5313147), Karnataka (3099519), Tamil Nadu (2847589), and Andhra Pradesh (2087879).
Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported 46723 new cases to take its tally to 7034661.
Kerala, the second-most-affected state by total tally, has added 12742 cases to take its tally to 5313147.
Karnataka, the third-most-affected state, has reported 21390 cases to take its tally to 3099519.
Tamil Nadu has added 17934 cases to take its tally to 2847589.
Andhra Pradesh has seen its tally going up by 3205 to 2087879.
West Bengal has added 22155 cases to take its tally to 1817585.
Uttar Pradesh has added 13592 cases to take its tally to 1770521.
Delhi has added 27561 cases to take its tally to 1617716.

First Published: Thu, January 13 2022. 10:50 IST

