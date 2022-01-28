Data story: India logs 251,209 cases; steady dip in active cases continues

India on Friday reported a net decrease of 96,861 in active cases to take its count to 2,105,611. India’s share of global active cases now stands at 2.96 per cent (one in 33). The country is sixth among the most affected countries by active cases. On Thursday, it added 251,209 cases to take its total caseload to 40,622,709 from 40,371,500 — an increase of 0.62%. And, with 627 new fatalities, its Covid-19 reached 492,327, or 1.21 per cent of total confirmed infections.

With 5,735,692 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on Thursday, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 1,644,473,216. The count of recovered cases across India, meanwhile, reached 38,024,771 — or 93.6 per cent of total caseload — with 347,443 new cured cases being reported on Friday.

Now the sixth-most-affected country by active cases, third by deaths, second by total cases and recoveries, India has added 2,056,682 cases in the past 7 days.

India now accounts for 2.96% of all active cases globally (one in every 33 active cases), and 8.71% of all deaths (one in every 11 deaths).

India has so far administered 1,644,473,216 vaccine doses. That is 4048.16 per cent of its total caseload, and 117.37 per cent of its population.

Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 4 days.

The count of active cases across India on Friday saw a net decrease of 96,861, compared with 20,546 on Thursday. States and UTs hat have seen the biggest daily net increase in active cases are Kerala (8933), Andhra Pradesh (3175), Telangana (1497), Mizoram (1018), and Arunachal Pradesh (23).

With 347,443 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 93.6%, while fatality rate remained unchanged at 1.21%.

The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (2.34%), Nagaland (2.08%), and Maharashtra (1.87%). The rate in as many as 12 is higher than the national average.

India’s new daily closed cases stand at 348,070 — 627 deaths and 347,443 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 0.18%.

India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 0.7%.

India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 111.7 days, and for deaths at 543.9 days.

Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Kerala (51739), Karnataka (38083), Tamil Nadu (28515), Maharashtra (25425), and Andhra Pradesh (13474).

India on Thursday conducted 1,582,307 to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 723,748,555. The test positivity rate recorded was 15.9%.

The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (7630606), Kerala (5826596), Karnataka (3692496), Tamil Nadu (3252751), and Andhra Pradesh (2236047).

Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported 25425 new cases to take its tally to 7630606.

Kerala, the second-most-affected state by total tally, has added 51739 cases to take its tally to 5826596.

Karnataka, the third-most-affected state, has reported 38083 cases to take its tally to 3692496.

Tamil Nadu has added 28515 cases to take its tally to 3252751.

Andhra Pradesh has seen its tally going up by 13474 to 2236047.

Uttar Pradesh has added 8856 cases to take its tally to 1989095.

West Bengal has added 3608 cases to take its tally to 1982862.

Delhi has added 4291 cases to take its tally to 1815288.