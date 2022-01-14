Data story: India logs 264,202 new cases, death toll rises to 485,350

India on Friday reported a net increase of 154,542 in active cases to take its count to 1,272,073. India’s share of global active cases now stands at 2.48 per cent (one in 40). The country is sixth among the most affected countries by active cases. On Thursday, it added 264,202 cases to take its total caseload to 36,582,129 from 36,317,927 — an increase of 0.73%. And, with 315 new fatalities, its Covid-19 reached 485,350, or 1.33 per cent of total confirmed infections.

With 7,308,669 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on Thursday, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 1,553,981,819. The count of recovered cases across India, meanwhile, reached 34,824,706 — or 95.20 per cent of total caseload — with 109,345 new cured cases being reported on Friday.

Now the sixth-most-affected country by active cases, third by deaths, second by total cases and recoveries, India has added 1,355,743 cases in the past 7 days.

India now accounts for 2.48% of all active cases globally (one in every 40 active cases), and 8.76% of all deaths (one in every 11 deaths).

India has so far administered 1,553,981,819 vaccine doses. That is 4247.92 per cent of its total caseload, and 111.09 per cent of its population.

Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 5 days.

The count of active cases across India on Friday saw a net increase of 154,542, compared with 162,212 on Thursday. States and UTs hat have seen the biggest daily net increase in active cases are Karnataka (22634), West Bengal (15302), Tamil Nadu (14651), Uttar Pradesh (13667), and Maharashtra (11712).

With 109,345 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 95.2%, while fatality rate remained unchanged at 1.33%.

The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (2.6%), Nagaland (2.16%), and Uttarakhand (2.06%). The rate in as many as 13 is higher than the national average.

India’s new daily closed cases stand at 109,660 — 315 deaths and 109,345 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 0.29%.

India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 0.6%.

India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 95.6 days, and for deaths at 1067.7 days.

Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Maharashtra (46406), Delhi (28867), Karnataka (25005), West Bengal (23467), and Tamil Nadu (20911).

The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (7081067), Kerala (5326615), Karnataka (3124524), Tamil Nadu (2868500), and Andhra Pradesh (2092227).

Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported 46406 new cases to take its tally to 7081067.

Kerala, the second-most-affected state by total tally, has added 13468 cases to take its tally to 5326615.

Karnataka, the third-most-affected state, has reported 25005 cases to take its tally to 3124524.

Tamil Nadu has added 20911 cases to take its tally to 2868500.

Andhra Pradesh has seen its tally going up by 4348 to 2092227.

West Bengal has added 23467 cases to take its tally to 1841052.

Uttar Pradesh has added 14735 cases to take its tally to 1785256.

Delhi has added 28867 cases to take its tally to 1646583.