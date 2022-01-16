Data story: India logs 271,202 new cases; total caseload crosses 37 mn-mark

JUST IN
Beijing reports first local omicron case ahead of Winter Olympics
India has so far administered 1,567,615,454 vaccine doses. That is 4222.85 per cent of its total caseload, and 112.06 per cent of its population

An artist paints a wall mural during a weekend curfew in Delhi to slow down Covid-19 cases. (PTI Photo/ Shahbaz Khan)
India on Sunday reported a net increase of 132,557 in active coronavirus cases to take its count to 1,550,377. India’s share of global active coronavirus cases now stands at 2.83 per cent (one in 35). The country is sixth among the most affected countries by active cases. On Saturday, it added 271,202 cases to take its total caseload to 37,122,164 from 36,850,962 — an increase of 0.74%. And, with 314 new fatalities, its Covid-19 death toll reached 486,066, or 1.31 per cent of total confirmed infections.

With 6,621,395 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on Saturday, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 1,567,615,454. The count of recovered coronavirus cases across India, meanwhile, reached 35,085,721 — or 94.51 per cent of total caseload — with 138,331 new cured cases being reported on Sunday.

Now the sixth-most-affected country by active cases, third by deaths, second by total cases and recoveries, India has added 1,594,160 cases in the past 7 days.
India now accounts for 2.83% of all active cases globally (one in every 35 active cases), and 8.75% of all deaths (one in every 11 deaths).
India has so far administered 1,567,615,454 vaccine doses. That is 4222.85 per cent of its total caseload, and 112.06 per cent of its population.
Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 4 days.
The count of active cases across India on Sunday saw a net increase of 132,557, compared with 145,747 on Saturday. States and UTs hat have seen the biggest daily net increase in active cases are Karnataka (28513), Kerala (13830), Tamil Nadu (12990), Uttar Pradesh (10708), and West Bengal (9893).
With 138,331 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 94.51%, while fatality rate remained unchanged at 1.31%.
The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (2.55%), Nagaland (2.14%), and Uttarakhand (2.03%). The rate in as many as 13 is higher than the national average.
India’s new daily closed cases stand at 138,645 — 314 deaths and 138,331 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 0.23%.
India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 0.7%.
India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 94.5 days, and for deaths at 1072.6 days.
Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Maharashtra (46205), Karnataka (32793), Tamil Nadu (23989), Delhi (20718), and West Bengal (19064).
India on Saturday conducted 1,665,404 coronavirus tests to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 702,448,838. The test positivity rate recorded was 16.3%.
The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (7170483), Kerala (5360708), Karnataka (3186040), Tamil Nadu (2915948), and Andhra Pradesh (2101710).
Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported 46205 new cases to take its tally to 7170483.
Kerala, the second-most-affected state by total tally, has added 17755 cases to take its tally to 5360708.
Karnataka, the third-most-affected state, has reported 32793 cases to take its tally to 3186040.
Tamil Nadu has added 23989 cases to take its tally to 2915948.
Andhra Pradesh has seen its tally going up by 4955 to 2101710.
West Bengal has added 19064 cases to take its tally to 1882761.
Uttar Pradesh has added 15743 cases to take its tally to 1816974.
Delhi has added 20718 cases to take its tally to 1691684.

First Published: Sun, January 16 2022. 11:55 IST

