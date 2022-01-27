Data story: India logs 286,384 cases; daily positivity rate jumps to 19.6%

India on Thursday reported a net decrease of 20,546 in active cases to take its count to 2,202,472. India’s share of global active cases now stands at 3.15 per cent (one in 32). The country is sixth among the most affected countries by active cases. On Wednesday, it added 286,384 cases to take its total caseload to 40,371,500 from 40,085,116 — an increase of 0.71%. And, with 573 new fatalities, its Covid-19 reached 491,700, or 1.22 per cent of total confirmed infections.

With 2,235,267 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on Wednesday, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 1,638,439,207. The count of recovered cases across India, meanwhile, reached 37,677,328 — or 93.33 per cent of total caseload — with 306,357 new cured cases being reported on Thursday.

Now the sixth-most-affected country by active cases, third by deaths, second by total cases and recoveries, India has added 2,152,727 cases in the past 7 days.

India now accounts for 3.15% of all active cases globally (one in every 32 active cases), and 8.72% of all deaths (one in every 11 deaths).

India has so far administered 1,638,439,207 vaccine doses. That is 4087.4 per cent of its total caseload, and 116.94 per cent of its population.

Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 4 days.

The count of active cases across India on Wednesday saw a net decrease of 20,546, compared with 13,824 on Tuesday. States and UTs hat have seen the biggest daily net increase in active cases are Kerala (15192), Karnataka (7167), Andhra Pradesh (4922), Tamil Nadu (2422), and Telangana (1754).

With 306,357 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 93.33%, while fatality rate remained unchanged at 1.22%.

The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (2.35%), Nagaland (2.09%), and Maharashtra (1.87%). The rate in as many as 12 is higher than the national average.

India’s new daily closed cases stand at 306,930 — 573 deaths and 306,357 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 0.19%.

India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 0.7%.

India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 97.4 days, and for deaths at 594.5 days.

Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Kerala (49771), Karnataka (48905), Maharashtra (35756), Tamil Nadu (29976), and Gujarat (14781).

India on Wednesday conducted 1,462,261 to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 722,166,248. The test positivity rate recorded was 19.6%.

The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (7605181), Kerala (5774857), Karnataka (3654413), Tamil Nadu (3224236), and Andhra Pradesh (2222573).

Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported 35756 new cases to take its tally to 7605181.

Kerala, the second-most-affected state by total tally, has added 49771 cases to take its tally to 5774857.

Karnataka, the third-most-affected state, has reported 48905 cases to take its tally to 3654413.

Tamil Nadu has added 29976 cases to take its tally to 3224236.

Andhra Pradesh has seen its tally going up by 13618 to 2222573.

West Bengal has added 10871 cases to take its tally to 1980239.

Uttar Pradesh has added 4969 cases to take its tally to 1979254.

Delhi has added 7498 cases to take its tally to 1810997.