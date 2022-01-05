DATA STORY: India logs 58,097 cases, biggest single-day spike since June 20

India on Wednesday reported a net increase of 42,174 in active cases to take its count to 214,004. India’s share of global active cases now stands at 0.63 per cent (one in 159). The country is twenty-third among the most affected countries by active cases. On Tuesday, it added 58,097 cases to take its total caseload to 35,018,358 from 34,960,261 — an increase of 0.17%. And, with 534 new fatalities, its Covid-19 reached 482,551, or 1.38 per cent of total confirmed infections.

With 9,643,238 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on Tuesday, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 1,477,208,846. The count of recovered cases across India, meanwhile, reached 34,321,803 — or 98.01 per cent of total caseload — with 15,389 new cured cases being reported on Wednesday.

Now the twenty-third-most-affected country by active cases, third by deaths, second by total cases and recoveries, India has added 209,429 cases in the past 7 days.

India now accounts for 0.63% of all active cases globally (one in every 159 active cases), and 8.82% of all deaths (one in every 11 deaths).

India has so far administered 1,477,208,846 vaccine doses. That is 4218.38 per cent of its total caseload, and 105.6 per cent of its population.

Among Indian states, the top 5 in terms of number of vaccine shots administered are Uttar Pradesh (210034190), Maharashtra (140275382), West Bengal (110487692), Madhya Pradesh (106234909), and Bihar (102732578).

Among states with more than 10 million population, the top 5 in number of vaccine shots per one million population are Delhi (1490784), Gujarat (1485931), Jammu and Kashmir (1438896), Kerala (1410027), and Uttarakhand (1370391).

Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 84 days.

The count of active cases across India on Wednesday saw a net increase of 42,174, compared with 26,248 on Tuesday. States and UTs hat have seen the biggest daily net increase in active cases are Maharashtra (13888), West Bengal (5289), Delhi (3903), Jharkhand (2463), and Karnataka (2187).

With 15,389 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.01%, while fatality rate remained unchanged at 1.38%.

The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (2.74%), Nagaland (2.18%), and Uttarakhand (2.14%). The rate in as many as 14 is higher than the national average.

India’s new daily closed cases stand at 15,923 — 534 deaths and 15,389 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 3.35%.

India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 0.1%.

India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 417.5 days, and for deaths at 626.0 days.

Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Maharashtra (18466), West Bengal (9073), Delhi (5481), Kerala (3640), and Tamil Nadu (2731).

India on Tuesday conducted 1,388,647 to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 683,817,242. The test positivity rate recorded was 4.2%.

Five states with the highest test positivity rate (TPR) – percentage of tested people turning out to be positive for Covid-19 infection (by cumulative data for tests and cases – are Dadra & Nagar Haveli-Daman & Diu (14.78%), Kerala (12.62%), Sikkim (11.38%), Goa (11.05%), and Maharashtra (9.63%).

Five states with the highest TPR by daily numbers for tests and cases added – are West Bengal (12.86%), Goa (9.11%), Maharashtra (8.53%), Chandigarh (6.8%), and Delhi (4.88%).

Among states and UTs with more than 10 million population, five that have carried out the highest number of tests (per million population) are Delhi (1758614), J&K (1432378), Kerala (1165621), Punjab (1085588), and Karnataka (842267).

The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (6730494), Kerala (5258614), Karnataka (3013326), Tamil Nadu (2755587), and Andhra Pradesh (2077942).

Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported 18466 new cases to take its tally to 6730494.

Kerala, the second-most-affected state by total tally, has added 3640 cases to take its tally to 5258614.

Karnataka, the third-most-affected state, has reported 2479 cases to take its tally to 3013326.

Tamil Nadu has added 2731 cases to take its tally to 2755587.

Andhra Pradesh has seen its tally going up by 334 to 2077942.

Uttar Pradesh has added 989 cases to take its tally to 1714096.

West Bengal has added 9073 cases to take its tally to 1664301.

Delhi has added 5481 cases to take its tally to 1463701.