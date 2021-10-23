DATA STORY: India logs 666 new fatalities as Kerala clears backlog

India on Saturday reported a net reduction of 2,017 in active cases to take its count to 173,728. India’s share of global active cases now stands at 0.98 per cent (one in 102). The country is tenth among the most affected countries by active cases. On Friday, it added 16,326 cases to take its total caseload to 34,159,562 from 34,143,236 — an increase of 0.1%. And, with 666 new fatalities, its Covid-19 reached 453,708, or 1.33 per cent of total confirmed infections.

With 6,848,417 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on Friday, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 1,013,028,411.

The count of recovered cases across India, meanwhile, reached 33,532,126܉– or 98.16 per cent of total caseload – with 17,677 new cured cases being reported on Saturday.

Now the tenth-most-affected country by active cases, third by deaths, second by total cases and recoveries, India has added 105,989 cases in the past 7 days.

India now accounts for 0.98% of all active cases globally (one in every 102 active cases), and 9.17% of all deaths (one in every 11 deaths).

India has so far administered 1,013,028,411 vaccine doses. That is 2965.57 per cent of its total caseload, and 72.51 per cent of its population.

Among Indian states, the top 5 in terms of number of vaccine shots administered are Uttar Pradesh (129191729), Maharashtra (99246897), West Bengal (74677245), Gujarat (71896546), and Madhya Pradesh (70679835).

Among states with more than 10 million population, the top 5 in number of vaccine shots per one million population are Kerala (1133807), Gujarat (1125628), Delhi (1122694), Jammu and Kashmir (1085264), and Uttarakhand (1031660).

Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 44 days.

The count of active cases across India on Saturday saw a net reduction of 2,017, compared with 3,086 on Friday. States and UTs hat have seen the biggest daily net increase in active cases are Assam (104), Jammu and Kashmir (56), West Bengal (42), Himachal Pradesh (31), and Delhi (29).

With 17,677 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.16%, while fatality rate remained unchanged at 1.33%.

The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (2.75%), Uttarakhand (2.15%), and Nagaland (2.14%). The rate in as many as 16 is higher than the national average.

India’s new daily closed cases stand at 18,343 — 666 deaths and 17,677 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 3.63%.

India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 0.1%.

India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 1450.0 days, and for deaths at 471.9 days.

Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Kerala (9361), Maharashtra (1632), Tamil Nadu (1152), West Bengal (846), and Mizoram (745).

India on Thursday conducted 1,364,681 to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 598,431,162. The test positivity rate recorded was 1.2%.

Five states with the highest test positivity rate (TPR) – percentage of tested people turning out to be positive for Covid-19 infection (by cumulative data for tests and cases – are Dadra & Nagar Haveli-Daman & Diu (14.75%), Kerala (13.19%), Goa (12.32%), Sikkim (12.18%), and Maharashtra (10.7%).

Five states with the highest TPR by daily numbers for tests and cases added – are Kerala (11.64%), Mizoram (9.51%), Sikkim (4.36%), Nagaland (3.45%), and Manipur (3.37%).

Among states and UTs with more than 10 million population, five that have carried out the highest number of tests (per million population) are Delhi (1544794), J&K (1164097), Kerala (1040523), Karnataka (738731), and Telangana (691995).

The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (6599850), Kerala (4897884), Karnataka (2985227), Tamil Nadu (2692949), and Andhra Pradesh (2062781).

Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported 1632 new cases to take its tally to 6599850.

Kerala, the second-most-affected state by total tally, has added 9361 cases to take its tally to 4897884.

Karnataka, the third-most-affected state, has reported 378 cases to take its tally to 2985227.

Tamil Nadu has added 1152 cases to take its tally to 2692949.

Andhra Pradesh has seen its tally going up by 478 to 2062781.

Uttar Pradesh has added 1 cases to take its tally to 1710069.

Delhi has added 38 cases to take its tally to 1439526.