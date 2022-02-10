Data story: India logs 67,084 new cases; death toll rises to 506,520

India on Thursday reported a net decrease of 102,039 in active cases to take its count to 790,789. India’s share of global active cases now stands at 1.07 per cent (one in 93). The country is sixteenth among the most affected countries by active cases. On Wednesday, it added 67,084 cases to take its total caseload to 42,478,060 from 42,410,976 — an increase of 0.16%. And, with 1,241 new fatalities, its Covid-19 reached 506,520, or 1.19 per cent of total confirmed infections.

With 4,644,382 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on Wednesday, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 1,712,819,947. The count of recovered cases across India, meanwhile, reached 41,180,751 — or 96.95 per cent of total caseload — with 167,882 new cured cases being reported on Thursday.

Now the sixteenth-most-affected country by active cases, third by deaths, second by total cases and recoveries, India has added 674,742 cases in the past 7 days.

India now accounts for 1.07% of all active cases globally (one in every 93 active cases), and 8.74% of all deaths (one in every 11 deaths).

India has so far administered 1,712,819,947 vaccine doses. That is 4032.24 per cent of its total caseload, and 122.25 per cent of its population.

Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 9 days.

The count of active cases across India on Thursday saw a net decrease of 102,039, compared with 102,063 on Wednesday. States and UTs hat have seen the biggest daily net increase in active cases are Sikkim (6).

With 167,882 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 96.95%, while fatality rate remained unchanged at 1.19%.

The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (2.32%), Nagaland (2.14%), and Maharashtra (1.83%). The rate in as many as 14 is higher than the national average.

India’s new daily closed cases stand at 169,123 — 1,241 deaths and 167,882 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 0.73%.

India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 0.2%.

India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 438.6 days, and for deaths at 282.6 days.

Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Kerala (23253), Maharashtra (7142), Karnataka (5339), Tamil Nadu (3971), and Rajasthan (3728).

India on Wednesday conducted 1,511,321 to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 746,196,071. The test positivity rate recorded was 4.4%.

The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (7823385), Kerala (6346631), Karnataka (3912100), Tamil Nadu (3424476), and Andhra Pradesh (2308622).

Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported 7142 new cases to take its tally to 7823385.

Kerala, the second-most-affected state by total tally, has added 23253 cases to take its tally to 6346631.

Karnataka, the third-most-affected state, has reported 5339 cases to take its tally to 3912100.

Tamil Nadu has added 3971 cases to take its tally to 3424476.

Andhra Pradesh has seen its tally going up by 1679 to 2308622.

Uttar Pradesh has added 2056 cases to take its tally to 2050897.

West Bengal has added 884 cases to take its tally to 2008133.

Delhi has added 1317 cases to take its tally to 1847515.