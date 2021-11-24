DATA STORY: India logs 9,283 added in 24 hours; 69,165 added in 7 days

India on Wednesday reported a net reduction of 2,103 in active cases to take its count to 111,481. India’s share of global active cases now stands at 0.57 per cent (one in 175). The country is twenty-second among the most affected countries by active cases. On Tuesday, it added 9,283 cases to take its total caseload to 34,535,763 from 34,526,480 — an increase of 0.1%. And, with 437 new fatalities, its Covid-19 reached 466,584, or 1.35 per cent of total confirmed infections.

With 7,658,203 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on Tuesday, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 1,184,423,573. The count of recovered cases across India, meanwhile, reached 33,957,698 — or 98.33 per cent of total caseload — with 10,949 new cured cases being reported on Wednesday.

Now the twenty-second-most-affected country by active cases, third by deaths, second by total cases and recoveries, India has added 69,165 cases in the past 7 days.

India now accounts for 0.57% of all active cases globally (one in every 175 active cases), and 9% of all deaths (one in every 11 deaths).

India has so far administered 1,184,423,573 vaccine doses. That is 3429.55 per cent of its total caseload, and 84.67 per cent of its population.

Among Indian states, the top 5 in terms of number of vaccine shots administered are Uttar Pradesh (156659626), Maharashtra (113135905), West Bengal (92962100), Madhya Pradesh (83892378), and Gujarat (81572501).

Among states with more than 10 million population, the top 5 in number of vaccine shots per one million population are Gujarat (1277117), Kerala (1252824), Jammu and Kashmir (1247730), Delhi (1234499), and Uttarakhand (1142026).

Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 63 days.

The count of active cases across India on Tuesday saw a net reduction of 2,103, compared with 4,271 on Tuesday. States and UTs hat have seen the biggest daily net increase in active cases are Assam (48), Chhattisgarh (21), Goa (13), Gujarat (10), and Manipur (9).

With 10,949 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.33%, while fatality rate remained unchanged at 1.35%.

The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (2.75%), Nagaland (2.17%), and Uttarakhand (2.15%). The rate in as many as 12 is higher than the national average.

India’s new daily closed cases stand at 11,386— 437 deaths and 10,949 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 3.83%.

India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 0.1%.

India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 2578.4 days, and for deaths at 739.7 days.

Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Kerala (4972), Maharashtra (766), Tamil Nadu (741), West Bengal (720), and Mizoram (400).

India on Tuesday conducted 1,157,697 to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 634,774,225. The test positivity rate recorded was 0.8%.

Five states with the highest test positivity rate (TPR) – percentage of tested people turning out to be positive for Covid-19 infection (by cumulative data for tests and cases – are Dadra & Nagar Haveli-Daman & Diu (14.75%), Kerala (13%), Sikkim (11.81%), Goa (11.68%), and Maharashtra (10.22%).

Five states with the highest TPR by daily numbers for tests and cases added – are Kerala (8.25%), Mizoram (8.14%), Manipur (2.33%), West Bengal (2%), and Sikkim (1.65%).

Among states and UTs with more than 10 million population, five that have carried out the highest number of tests (per million population) are Delhi (1632908), J&K (1267660), Kerala (1100868), Karnataka (781728), and Telangana (720158).

The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (6631297), Kerala (5109674), Karnataka (2994001), Tamil Nadu (2721762), and Andhra Pradesh (2071567).

Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported 766 new cases to take its tally to 6631297.

Kerala, the second-most-affected state by total tally, has added 4972 cases to take its tally to 5109674.

Karnataka, the third-most-affected state, has reported 224 cases to take its tally to 2994001.

Tamil Nadu has added 741 cases to take its tally to 2721762.

Andhra Pradesh has seen its tally going up by 196 to 2071567.

Uttar Pradesh has added 2 cases to take its tally to 1710346.

Delhi has added 27 cases to take its tally to 1440719.