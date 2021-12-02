DATA STORY: India logs 9,765 new cases; active cases rise slightly

India on Thursday reported a net increase of 740 in active cases to take its count to 99,763. India’s share of global active cases now stands at 0.49 per cent (one in 204). The country is twenty-seventh among the most affected countries by active cases. On Wednesday, it added 9,765 cases to take its total caseload to 34,606,541 from 34,596,776 — an increase of 0.1%. And, with 477 new fatalities, its Covid-19 reached 469,724, or 1.36 per cent of total confirmed infections.

With 8,035,261 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on Wednesday, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 1,249,619,515. The count of recovered cases across India, meanwhile, reached 34,606,541 — or 98.35 per cent of total caseload — with 10,207 new cured cases being reported on Thursday.

Now the twenty-seventh-most-affected country by active cases, third by deaths, second by total cases and recoveries, India has added 61,659 cases in the past 7 days.

India now accounts for 0.49% of all active cases globally (one in every 204 active cases), and 8.97% of all deaths (one in every 11 deaths).

India has so far administered 1,249,619,515 vaccine doses. That is 3610.93 per cent of its total caseload, and 89.33 per cent of its population.

Among Indian states, the top 5 in terms of number of vaccine shots administered are Uttar Pradesh (119908803), Maharashtra (119908803), West Bengal (97232733), Madhya Pradesh (90728026), and Gujarat (85080996).

Among states with more than 10 million population, the top 5 in number of vaccine shots per one million population are Gujarat (1332046), Kerala (1280663), Delhi (1276826), Jammu and Kashmir (1274920), and Uttarakhand (1182225).

Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 69 days.

The count of active cases across India on Thursday saw a net addition of 740, compared to net reduction of 1,520 on Wednesday. States and UTs hat have seen the biggest daily net increase in active cases are Kerala (464), Karnataka (158), Jammu and Kashmir (62), Odisha (49), and Goa (43).

With 8,548 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.35%, while fatality rate remained unchanged at 1.36%.

The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (2.75%), Nagaland (2.17%), and Uttarakhand (2.15%). The rate in as many as 12 is higher than the national average.

India’s new daily closed cases stand at 9,025— 477 deaths and 8,548 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 5.28%.

India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 0.0%.

India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 2456.1 days, and for deaths at 682.2 days.

Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Kerala (5405), Maharashtra (767), Tamil Nadu (718), West Bengal (668), and Karnataka (322).

India on Wednesday conducted 1,098,611 to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 643,510,926. The test positivity rate recorded was 0.9%.

Five states with the highest test positivity rate (TPR) – percentage of tested people turning out to be positive for Covid-19 infection (by cumulative data for tests and cases – are Dadra & Nagar Haveli-Daman & Diu (14.75%), Kerala (12.97%), Sikkim (11.64%), Goa (11.55%), and Maharashtra (10.1%).

Five states with the highest TPR by daily numbers for tests and cases added – are Kerala (8.42%), Mizoram (6.37%), Arunachal Pradesh (2.08%), Goa (2%), and West Bengal (1.79%).

Among states and UTs with more than 10 million population, five that have carried out the highest number of tests (per million population) are Delhi (1655980), J&K (1298095), Kerala (1111913), Karnataka (790751), and Telangana (727121).

The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (6636425), Kerala (5147219), Karnataka (2996470), Tamil Nadu (2727635), and Andhra Pradesh (2073093).

Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported 767 new cases to take its tally to 6636425.

Kerala, the second-most-affected state by total tally, has added 5405 cases to take its tally to 5147219.

Karnataka, the third-most-affected state, has reported 322 cases to take its tally to 2996470.

Tamil Nadu has added 718 cases to take its tally to 2727635.

Andhra Pradesh has seen its tally going up by 184 to 2073093.

Uttar Pradesh has added 6 cases to take its tally to 1710405.

Delhi has added 39 cases to take its tally to 1440973.