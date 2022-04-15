Data story: India logs 949 new cases; active cases see slight rise

India on Friday reported a net increase of 133 in active cases to take its count to 11,191. India’s share of global active cases now stands at 0.02 per cent (one in 5,000). The country is seventy-fifth among the most affected countries by active cases. On Thursday, it added 949 cases to take its total caseload to 43,039,972 from 43,039,023 — an increase of 0.01%. And, with 6 new fatalities, its Covid-19 reached 521,743, or 1.21 per cent of total confirmed infections.

With 666,660 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on Thursday, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 1,863,062,546. The count of recovered cases across India, meanwhile, reached 42,507,038 — or 98.76 per cent of total caseload — with 810 new cured cases being reported on Friday.

Now the seventy-fifth-most-affected country by active cases, third by deaths, second by total cases and recoveries, India has added 6,905 cases in the past 7 days.

India now accounts for 0.02% of all active cases globally (one in every 5,000 active cases), and 8.48% of all deaths (one in every 12 deaths).

India has so far administered 1,863,062,546 vaccine doses. That is 4328.67 per cent of its total caseload, and 132.82 per cent of its population.

Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 70 days.

The count of active cases across India on Friday saw a net increase of 133, compared with 188 on Thursday. States and UTs hat have seen the biggest daily net increase in active cases are Delhi (101), Haryana (64), Uttar Pradesh (55), Maharashtra (21), and Rajasthan (13).

With 810 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.76%, while fatality rate remained unchanged at 1.21%

The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (2.34%), Nagaland (2.14%), and Maharashtra (1.88%). The rate in as many as 12 is higher than the national average.

India’s new daily closed cases stand at 816 — 6 deaths and 810 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 0.13%.

India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 0.1%.

India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 31435.9 days, and for deaths at 60273.8 days.

Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Delhi (325), Haryana (170), Maharashtra (103), Uttar Pradesh (90), and Mizoram (61).

India on Thursday conducted 367,213 to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 831,177,370. The test positivity rate recorded was 0.2%.

The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (7875551), Kerala (6536421), Karnataka (3946221), Tamil Nadu (3453188), and Andhra Pradesh (2319622).

Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported 103 new cases to take its tally to 7875551.

Kerala, the second-most-affected state by total tally, has added 0 cases to take its tally to 6536421.

Karnataka, the third-most-affected state, has reported 45 cases to take its tally to 3946221.

Tamil Nadu has added 25 cases to take its tally to 3453188.

Andhra Pradesh has seen its tally going up by 5 to 2319622.

Uttar Pradesh has added 90 cases to take its tally to 2071276.

West Bengal has added 15 cases to take its tally to 2017748.

Delhi has added 325 cases to take its tally to 1867206.