Data story: India reports 1,033 new cases; death toll rises to 521,530

India on Thursday reported a net decrease of 232 in active cases to take its count to 11,639. India’s share of global active cases now stands at 0.02 per cent (one in 5,000). The country is seventy-fifth among the most affected countries by active cases. On Wednesday, it added 1,033 cases to take its total caseload to 43,031,958 from 43,030,925 — an increase of 0.01%. And, with 43 new fatalities, its Covid-19 reached 521,530, or 1.21 per cent of total confirmed infections.

With 1,537,314 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on Wednesday, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 1,852,072,469. The count of recovered cases across India, meanwhile, reached 42,498,789 — or 98.76 per cent of total caseload — with 1,222 new cured cases being reported on Wednesday.

Now the seventy-fifth-most-affected country by active cases, third by deaths, second by total cases and recoveries, India has added 7,518 cases in the past 7 days.

India now accounts for 0.02% of all active cases globally (one in every 5,000 active cases), and 8.48% of all deaths (one in every 12 deaths).

India has so far administered 1,852,072,469 vaccine doses. That is 4303.94 per cent of its total caseload, and 132.04 per cent of its population.

Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 62 days.

The count of active cases across India on Thursday saw a net decrease of 232, compared with 183 on Wednesday. States and UTs hat have seen the biggest daily net increase in active cases are Odisha (16), Jammu and Kashmir (8), Delhi (5), Haryana (5), and Meghalaya (3).

With 1,222 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.76%, while fatality rate remained unchanged at 1.21%

The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (2.34%), Nagaland (2.14%), and Maharashtra (1.88%). The rate in as many as 12 is higher than the national average.

India’s new daily closed cases stand at 1,265 — 43 deaths and 1,222 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 3.39%.

India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 0.1%.

India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 28874.3 days, and for deaths at 8406.6 days.

Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Kerala (361), Delhi (126), Maharashtra (108), Mizoram (101), and Haryana (59).

India on Wednesday conducted 482,039 to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 792,509,451. The test positivity rate recorded was 0.2%.

The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (7874690), Kerala (6534713), Karnataka (3945760), Tamil Nadu (3452985), and Andhra Pradesh (2319586).

Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported 108 new cases to take its tally to 7874690.

Kerala, the second-most-affected state by total tally, has added 361 cases to take its tally to 6534713.

Karnataka, the third-most-affected state, has reported 33 cases to take its tally to 3945760.

Tamil Nadu has added 30 cases to take its tally to 3452985.

Andhra Pradesh has seen its tally going up by 3 to 2319586.

Uttar Pradesh has added 29 cases to take its tally to 2070947.

West Bengal has added 37 cases to take its tally to 2017578.

Delhi has added 126 cases to take its tally to 1865620.