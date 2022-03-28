Data story: India reports 1,270 new cases; death toll rises to 521,035

India on Monday reported a net decrease of 328 in active cases to take its count to 15,859. India’s share of global active cases now stands at 0.03 per cent (one in 3,333). The country is seventy-fifth among the most affected countries by active cases. On Sunday, it added 1,270 cases to take its total caseload to 43,020,723 from 43,019,453 — an increase of 0.01%. And, with 31 new fatalities, its Covid-19 reached 521,035, or 1.21 per cent of total confirmed infections.

With 420,842 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on Sunday, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 1,832,635,673. The count of recovered cases across India, meanwhile, reached 42,483,829 — or 98.75 per cent of total caseload — with 1,567 new cured cases being reported on Sunday.

Now the seventy-fifth-most-affected country by active cases, third by deaths, second by total cases and recoveries, India has added 11,333 cases in the past 7 days.

India now accounts for 0.03% of all active cases globally (one in every 3,333 active cases), and 8.48% of all deaths (one in every 12 deaths).

India has so far administered 1,832,635,673 vaccine doses. That is 4259.89 per cent of its total caseload, and 130.65 per cent of its population.

Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 52 days.

The count of active cases across India on Monday saw a net decrease of 328, compared with 554 on Sunday. States and UTs hat have seen the biggest daily net increase in active cases are Madhya Pradesh (34), Madhya Pradesh (33), Rajasthan (29), Punjab (16), and Chhattisgarh (8).

With 1,567 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.75%, while fatality rate remained unchanged at 1.21%

The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (2.34%), Nagaland (2.14%), and Maharashtra (1.88%). The rate in as many as 12 is higher than the national average.

India’s new daily closed cases stand at 1,598 — 31 deaths and 1,567 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 1.93%.

India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 0.1%.

India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 23479.7 days, and for deaths at 11649.8 days.

Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Kerala (400), Maharashtra (140), Uttar Pradesh (80), Delhi (71), and Karnataka (64).

India on Sunday conducted 432,389 to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 787,355,354. The test positivity rate recorded was 0.3%.

The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (7873509), Kerala (6531046), Karnataka (3945311), Tamil Nadu (3452681), and Andhra Pradesh (2319475).

Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported 140 new cases to take its tally to 7873509.

Kerala, the second-most-affected state by total tally, has added 400 cases to take its tally to 6531046.

Karnataka, the third-most-affected state, has reported 64 cases to take its tally to 3945311.

Tamil Nadu has added 34 cases to take its tally to 3452681.

Andhra Pradesh has seen its tally going up by 27 to 2319475.

Uttar Pradesh has added 80 cases to take its tally to 2070566.

West Bengal has added 64 cases to take its tally to 2017202.

Delhi has added 71 cases to take its tally to 1864549.