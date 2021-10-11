DATA STORY: India reports 18,132 new cases; Kerala's test positivity at 13%

India on Monday reported a net reduction of 3,624 in active cases to take its count to 227,347. India’s share of global active cases now stands at 1.27 per cent (one in 79). The country is ninth among the most affected countries by active cases. On Sunday, it added 18,132 cases to take its total caseload to 33,971,607 from 33,953,475 — an increase of 0.1%. And, with 193 new fatalities, its Covid-19 reached 450,782, or 1.33 per cent of total confirmed infections.

With 4,657,679 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on Sunday, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 951,984,373. The count of recovered cases across India, meanwhile, reached 33,293,478 – or 98 per cent of total caseload – with 21,563 new cured cases being reported on Monday.

Now the ninth-most-affected country by active cases, third by deaths, second by total cases and recoveries, India has added 136,905 cases in the past 7 days.

India now accounts for 1.27% of all active cases globally (one in every 79 active cases), and 9.27% of all deaths (one in every 11 deaths).

India has so far administered 951,984,373 vaccine doses. That is 2802.29 per cent of its total caseload, and 68.14 per cent of its population.

Among Indian states, the top 5 in terms of number of vaccine shots administered are Uttar Pradesh (119831510), Maharashtra (92387991), Gujarat (68705375), West Bengal (68526716), and Madhya Pradesh (67823238).

Among states with more than 10 million population, the top 5 in number of vaccine shots per one million population are Kerala (1098341), Gujarat (1075666), Delhi (1073897), Jammu and Kashmir (1008245), Uttarakhand (1005106) and.

Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 37 days.

The count of active cases across India on Monday saw a net reduction of 3,624, compared with 5,627 on Sunday. States and UTs hat have seen the biggest daily net increase in active cases are Maharashtra (443), Odisha (207), Puducherry (21), West Bengal (15), and Manipur (13).

With 21,563 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 98%, while fatality rate remained unchanged at 1.33%.

The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (2.75%), Uttarakhand (2.15%), and Maharashtra (2.13%). The rate in as many as 16 is higher than the national average.

India’s new daily closed cases stand at 21,756 — 193 deaths and 21,563 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 0.88%.

India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 0.1%.

India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 1298.3 days, and for deaths at 1618.6 days.

Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Kerala (10691), Maharashtra (2294), Tamil Nadu (1329), West Bengal (760), and Odisha (652).

Among states with more than 100,000 cases, the five with worst recovery rates at present are Kerala (97.12%).

India on Sunday conducted 1,035,797 to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 583,631,490. The test positivity rate recorded was 1.8%.

Five states with the highest test positivity rate (TPR) – percentage of tested people turning out to be positive for Covid-19 infection (by cumulative data for tests and cases – are Dadra & Nagar Haveli-Daman & Diu (14.74%), Kerala (13.26%), Goa (12.68%), Sikkim (12.3%), and Maharashtra (10.92%).

Five states with the highest TPR by daily numbers for tests and cases added – are Kerala (13.05%), Manipur (7.43%), Mizoram (4.96%), Sikkim (4.45%), and Himachal Pradesh (2.7%).

Among states and UTs with more than 10 million population, five that have carried out the highest number of tests (per million population) are Delhi (1510287), J&K (1128246), Kerala (1013187), Karnataka (722119), and Telangana (680570).

The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (6577872), Kerala (4794800), Karnataka (2981027), Tamil Nadu (2678265), and Andhra Pradesh (2057252).

Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported 2294 new cases to take its tally to 6577872.

Kerala, the second-most-affected state by total tally, has added 10691 cases to take its tally to 4794800.

Karnataka, the third-most-affected state, has reported 406 cases to take its tally to 2981027.

Tamil Nadu has added 1329 cases to take its tally to 2678265.

Andhra Pradesh has seen its tally going up by 624 to 2057252.

Uttar Pradesh has added 16 cases to take its tally to 1709954.

Delhi has added 29 cases to take its tally to 1439195.