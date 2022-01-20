Data story: India reports 317,532 new cases; tally breaches 38 million-mark

India on Thursday reported a net increase of 93,051 in active cases to take its count to 1,924,051. India’s share of global active cases now stands at 3.16 per cent (one in 32). The country is sixth among the most affected countries by active cases. On Wednesday, it added 317,532 cases to take its total caseload to 38,218,773 from 37,901,241 — an increase of 0.84%. And, with 491 new fatalities, its Covid-19 reached 487,693, or 1.28 per cent of total confirmed infections.

With 7,338,592 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on Wednesday, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 1,596,755,879. The count of recovered cases across India, meanwhile, reached 35,807,029 — or 93.69 per cent of total caseload — with 223,990 new cured cases being reported on Thursday.

Now the sixth-most-affected country by active cases, third by deaths, second by total cases and recoveries, India has added 1,900,846 cases in the past 7 days.

India now accounts for 3.16% of all active cases globally (one in every 32 active cases), and 8.73% of all deaths (one in every 11 deaths).

India has so far administered 1,596,755,879 vaccine doses. That is 4177.93 per cent of its total caseload, and 114.14 per cent of its population.

Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 4 days.

The count of active cases across India on Thursday saw a net increase of 93,051, compared with 94,372 on Wednesday. States and UTs hat have seen the biggest daily net increase in active cases are Kerala (25890), Karnataka (17269), Gujarat (11126), Tamil Nadu (9490), and Andhra Pradesh (8827).

With 223,990 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 93.69%, while fatality rate remained unchanged at 1.28%.

The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (2.46%), Nagaland (2.12%), and Uttarakhand (1.95%). The rate in as many as 13 is higher than the national average.

India’s new daily closed cases stand at 224,481 — 491 deaths and 223,990 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 0.21%.

India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 0.7%.

India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 83.1 days, and for deaths at 688.1 days.

Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Maharashtra (43697), Karnataka (40499), Kerala (34217), Tamil Nadu (26981), and Gujarat (20966).

India on Wednesday conducted 1,935,180 to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 709,356,830. The test positivity rate recorded was 16.4%.

The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (7325825), Kerala (5464475), Karnataka (3329199), Tamil Nadu (3014235), and Andhra Pradesh (2127441).

Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported 43697 new cases to take its tally to 7325825.

Kerala, the second-most-affected state by total tally, has added 34217 cases to take its tally to 5464475.

Karnataka, the third-most-affected state, has reported 40499 cases to take its tally to 3329199.

Tamil Nadu has added 26981 cases to take its tally to 3014235.

Andhra Pradesh has seen its tally going up by 10057 to 2127441.

West Bengal has added 11447 cases to take its tally to 1928961.

Uttar Pradesh has added 17662 cases to take its tally to 1882028.

Delhi has added 13785 cases to take its tally to 1747966.