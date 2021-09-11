JUST IN
DATA STORY: India reports 33,376 cases in 24 hours, adds 308 deaths to toll

India has so far administered 723,784,586 vaccine doses. That is 2200.01 per cent of its total caseload, and 52.36 per cent of its population

A health worker takes the swab sample of a woman to test for Covid-19 in Jammu on September 7, 2021. (PTI Photo)
India on Friday reported a net increase of 870 in active coronavirus cases to take its count to 391,516. India’s share of global active coronavirus cases now stands at 2.08 per cent (one in 48). The country is sixth among the most affected countries by active cases. On Friday, it added 33,376 cases to take its total caseload to 33,208,330 from 33,174,954 — an increase of 0.1%. And, with 308 new fatalities, its Covid-19 death toll reached 442,317, or 1.33 per cent of total confirmed infections.

With 6,527,175 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on Friday, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 730,589,688. The count of recovered coronavirus cases across India, meanwhile, reached 32,374,497 – or 97.49 per cent of total caseload – with 37,681 new cured cases being reported on Saturday.

Now the sixth-most-affected country by active cases, third by deaths, second by total cases, and first by recoveries, India has added 262,423 cases in the past 7 days.
India now accounts for 2.08% of all active cases globally (one in every 48 active cases), and 9.56% of all deaths (one in every 10 deaths).
Among Indian states, the top 5 in terms of number of vaccine shots administered are Uttar Pradesh (91091272), Maharashtra (71411434), Gujarat (55535223), Rajasthan (54199901), and Madhya Pradesh (53607148).
Among states with more than 10 million population, the top 5 in number of vaccine shots per one million population are Kerala (953142), Uttarakhand (873862), Gujarat (869471), Delhi (850554), and Karnataka (739465).
Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 27 days.
The count of active cases across India on Saturday saw a net addition of 870, compared to net reduction 2,358 on Friday. States and UTs hat have seen the biggest daily net increase in active cases are Kerala (1298), Andhra Pradesh (495), Tamil Nadu (83), Odisha (50), and Meghalaya (37).
With 32,198 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 97.49%, while fatality rate remained unchanged at 1.33%.
The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (2.74%), Uttarakhand (2.15%), and Maharashtra (2.12%). The rate in as many as 16 is higher than the national average.
India’s new daily closed cases stand at 32,506 — 308 deaths and 32,198 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 0.94%.
India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 0.1%.
India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 689.3 days, and for deaths at 995.1 days.
Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Kerala (25010), Tamil Nadu (1631), Andhra Pradesh (1608), Karnataka (967), and West Bengal (753).
Among states with more than 100,000 cases, the five with worst recovery rates at present are Kerala (93.99%).
India on Friday conducted 1,592,135 coronavirus tests to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 540,196,989. The test positivity rate recorded was 2.2%.
Five states with the highest test positivity rate (TPR) – percentage of tested people turning out to be positive for Covid-19 infection (by cumulative data for tests and cases – are Dadra & Nagar Haveli-Daman & Diu (14.74%), Goa (13.86%), Kerala (13.1%), Sikkim (12.63%), and Maharashtra (11.66%).
Five states with the highest TPR by daily numbers for tests and cases added – are Kerala (16.53%), Sikkim (10.42%), Mizoram (7.4%), Manipur (6.77%), and Meghalaya (4.46%).
Among states and UTs with more than 10 million population, five that have carried out the highest number of tests (per million population) are Delhi (1408108), J&K (1016873), Kerala (926671), Karnataka (667157), and Telangana (642935).
The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (6497872), Kerala (4334704), Karnataka (2960131), Tamil Nadu (2630592), and Andhra Pradesh (2027650).
Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported 0 new cases to take its tally to 6497872.
Kerala, the second-most-affected state by total tally, has added 25010 cases to take its tally to 4334704.
Karnataka, the third-most-affected state, has reported 967 cases to take its tally to 2960131.
Tamil Nadu has added 1631 cases to take its tally to 2630592.
Andhra Pradesh has seen its tally going up by 1608 to 2027650030.
Uttar Pradesh has added 9 cases to take its tally to 1709512.
Delhi has added 36 cases to take its tally to 1438154.

First Published: Sat, September 11 2021. 12:18 IST

