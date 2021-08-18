DATA STORY: India reports 35,178 new cases; 440 deaths added to toll

India on Wednesday reported a net decrease of 2,431 in active cases to take its count to 367,415. India’s share of global active cases now stands at 2.12 per cent (one in 47). The country is eleventh among the most affected countries by active cases. On Tuesday, it added 35,178 cases to take its total caseload to 32,285,857 from 32,250,679 — an increase of 0.1%. And, with 440 new fatalities, its Covid-19 reached 432,519, or 1.34 per cent of total confirmed infections.

With 5,505,075 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on Tuesday, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 560,652,030. The count of recovered cases across India, meanwhile, reached 31,485,923 – or 97.52 per cent of total caseload – with 37,169 new cured cases being reported on Wednesday.

Now the tenth-most-affected country by active cases, third by deaths, second by total cases, and first by recoveries, India has added 249,346 cases in the past 7 days.

India now accounts for 2.12% of all active cases globally (one in every 47 active cases), and 9.84% of all deaths (one in every 10 deaths).

India has so far administered 560,652,030 vaccine doses. That is 1738.41 per cent of its total caseload, and 40.18 per cent of its population.

Among Indian states, the top 5 in terms of number of vaccine shots administered are Uttar Pradesh (65460153), Maharashtra (55447364), Gujarat (44867308), Rajasthan (43184047), and Madhya Pradesh (41190477).

Among states with more than 10 million population, the top 5 in number of vaccine shots per one million population are Kerala (772012), Uttarakhand (711296), Gujarat (702452), Delhi (687699), and J&K (581146).

Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 27 days.

The count of active cases across India on Wednesday saw a net reduction of 2,431, compared with 12,101 on Tuesday. States and UTs hat have seen the biggest daily net increase in active cases are Kerala (2930), Goa (11), Himachal Pradesh (10), Delhi (4), and Ladakh (4).

With 37,169 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 97.52%, while fatality rate remained unchanged at 1.34%.

The Indian staes and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (2.72%), Uttarakhand (2.15%), and Maharashtra (2.11%). The rate in as many as 14 is higher than the national average.

India’s new daily closed cases stand at 37,609 — 440 deaths and 37,169 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 1.16%.

India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 0.1%.

India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 635.8 days, and for deaths at 681 days.

Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Kerala (21613), Maharashtra (4408), Tamil Nadu (1804), Karnataka (1298), and Andhra Pradesh (1063).

Among states with more than 100,000 cases, the five with worst recovery rates at present are Kerala (94.78%).

India on Tuesday conducted 1,797,559 to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 498,427,083. The test positivity rate recorded was 2%.

Five states with the highest test positivity rate (TPR) – percentage of tested people turning out to be positive for Covid-19 infection (by cumulative data for tests and cases – are Goa (15.16%), Dadra & Nagar Haveli-Daman & Diu (14.72%), Sikkim (12.86%), Kerala (12.57%), and Maharashtra (12.47%).

Five states with the highest TPR by daily numbers for tests and cases added – are, Kerala (15.48%), Sikkim (12.15%), Manipur (9.29%), Meghalaya (8.81%), and Mizoram (5.88%).

Among states and UTs with more than 10 million population, five that have carried out the highest number of tests (per million population) are Delhi (1323699), J&K (930398), Kerala (829612), Karnataka (609108), and Telangana (598667).

The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (6401213), Kerala (3724030), Karnataka (2931827), Tamil Nadu (2592436), and Andhra Pradesh (1995669).

Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported 4408 new cases to take its tally to 6401213.

Kerala, the second-most-affected state by total tally, has added 21613 cases to take its tally to 3724030.

Karnataka, the third-most-affected state, has reported 1298 cases to take its tally to 2931827.

Tamil Nadu has added 1804 cases to take its tally to 2592436.

Andhra Pradesh has seen its tally going up by 1063 to 1995669.

Uttar Pradesh has added 26 cases to take its tally to 1708991.

Delhi has added 38 cases to take its tally to 1437156.