DATA STORY: India reports 59,118 Covid cases, most in a day since Oct 18

India on Friday reported a net increase of 25,874 in active cases to take its count to 421,066. That is 41.37 per cent of the September 18 peak of 1,017,754. India’s share of global active cases now stands at 1.95 per cent (one in 51). The country is 8th among the most affected countries by active cases. On Friday, it added 59,118 cases, the most in a day since October 18, to take its total caseload to 11,846,652. And, with 257 new fatalities, its Covid-19 reached 160,949, or 1.36 per cent of total confirmed infections.

With 2,358,731 more people getting Covid-19 vaccine shots on Thursday, India’s total count of those inoculated reached 55,504,440. The count of recovered cases across India, meanwhile, reached 11,264,637 – or 95.09 per cent of total caseload – with 32,987 new cured cases being reported on Friday.