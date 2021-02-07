DATA STORY: India reports 78 Covid deaths, fewest in a day since May 2

India on Sunday reported its first net increase in active cases since January 7 – of 176 to take the count to 148,766, which is 85.38 per cent lower than the September 18 peak of 1,017,754. India’s share of global active cases has declined to 0.57 per cent (one in 175). The country is 17th among the most affected countries by active cases. India added 12,059 cases to take its total caseload to 10,826,363. And, with 78 new fatalities, its Covid-19 reached 154,996, or 1.43 per cent of total confirmed infections.

With 358,473 more vaccinations across India on Saturday, the total count of those inoculated reached 5,775,322. The count of recovered cases across India, meanwhile, reached 10,522,601 – or 97.19 per cent of total caseload – with 11,805 new cured cases being reported on Sunday.