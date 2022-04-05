Data story: India reports 795 new cases; death toll rises to 521,416

India on Tuesday reported a net decrease of 543 in active cases to take its count to 12,054. India’s share of global active cases now stands at 0.02 per cent (one in 5,000). The country is seventy-fifth among the most affected countries by active cases. On Monday, it added 795 cases to take its total caseload to 43,029,839 from 43,029,044 — an increase of 0.01%. And, with 58 new fatalities, its Covid-19 reached 521,416, or 1.21 per cent of total confirmed infections.

With 1,617,668 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on Monday, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 1,848,733,081. The count of recovered cases across India, meanwhile, reached 42,496,369 — or 98.76 per cent of total caseload — with 1,280 new cured cases being reported on Monday.

Now the seventy-fifth-most-affected country by active cases, third by deaths, second by total cases and recoveries, India has added 7,857 cases in the past 7 days.

India now accounts for 0.02% of all active cases globally (one in every 5,000 active cases), and 8.48% of all deaths (one in every 12 deaths).

India has so far administered 1,848,733,081 vaccine doses. That is 4296.39 per cent of its total caseload, and 131.8 per cent of its population.

Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 60 days.

The count of active cases across India on Tuesday saw a net decrease of 543, compared with 416 on Monday. States and UTs hat have seen the biggest daily net increase in active cases are Manipur (4), Gujarat (3), and Goa (2).

With 1,280 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.76%, while fatality rate remained unchanged at 1.21%

The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (2.34%), Nagaland (2.14%), and Maharashtra (1.88%). The rate in as many as 12 is higher than the national average.

India’s new daily closed cases stand at 1,338 — 58 deaths and 1,280 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 4.33%.

India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 0.1%.

India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 37516.6 days, and for deaths at 6231 days.

Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Kerala (256), Mizoram (175), Delhi (82), Maharashtra (52), and Haryana (47).

India on Monday conducted 466,332 to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 791,546,038. The test positivity rate recorded was 0.2%.

The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (7874446), Kerala (6533998), Karnataka (3945698), Tamil Nadu (3452931), and Andhra Pradesh (2319578).

Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported 52 new cases to take its tally to 7874446.

Kerala, the second-most-affected state by total tally, has added 256 cases to take its tally to 6533998.

Karnataka, the third-most-affected state, has reported 38 cases to take its tally to 3945698.

Tamil Nadu has added 21 cases to take its tally to 3452931.

Andhra Pradesh has seen its tally going up by 1 to 2319578.

Uttar Pradesh has added 16 cases to take its tally to 2070882.

West Bengal has added 12 cases to take its tally to 2017507.

Delhi has added 82 cases to take its tally to 1865382.