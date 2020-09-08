DATA STORY: India reports its highest number of Covid-19 deaths in a day

A day after reporting its biggest single-day surge in active and total coronavirus cases, India was respite on these two on Tuesday, but reported its biggest single-day jump in Covid-19 deaths, at 1,133. While the country’s net addition of active cases stood at 1,155, against 20,222 a day before, total cases added in a day reduced from 90,802 to 75,809. The total count of active coronavirus cases in India now stands at 883,697, total cases at 4,280,422, and death toll at 72,775.
The second-most-affected country by active and total cases, and third by fatality, India has added 589,256 cases in the past 7 days alone. Here are the key takeaways from the coronavirus data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Tuesday (September 8, 2020):
India now accounts for 12.60% of all active cases globally (one in every 8 active cases), and 8.11% of all deaths (one in every 12).
The count of active cases reported across India has increased by 1,155, against the biggest single-day jump of 20,222 on Monday. The states that have reported the biggest 24-hour jump in active cases are Maharashtra (1,084), Chhattisgarh (1,023), Madhya Pradesh (846), Odisha (817), and Haryana (641).
With 73,521 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate has fallen marginally to 77.65%; the fatality rate remains unchanged at 1.70%.
India’s new daily closed cases stand at 74,654 — 1,133 deaths and 73,521 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 1.54%.
India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 2.1%.
India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 38.8 days, for active cases at 530 days, and for deaths at 31 days.
The states and UTs that have seen their respective biggest single-day spikes in total cases are Odisha (3,861), Punjab (2,110), and Madhya Pradesh (1,885).
Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Maharashtra (16,429), Andhra Pradesh (8,368), Tamil Nadu (5,776), Karnataka (5,773), and Uttar Pradesh (5568).
Among states with more than 25,000 cases, the five with worst recovery rates at present are Chhattisgarh (46.91%), Uttarakhand (67.32%), Jharkhand (71.36%), Maharashtra (71.38%), and Punjab (71.70%).
India on Monday conducted 1,098,621 coronavirus tests and had a test positivity rate of 6.9%.
Five states with the highest test positivity rate (TPR) – percentage of tested people turning out to be positive for Covid-19 infection (by cumulative data for tests and cases) – are Puducherry (20.16%), Maharashtra (19.6%), Chandigarh (16.62%), Andhra Pradesh (12.16%), and Karnataka (11.91%).
Five states with the highest TPR by daily numbers for tests and cases added – are Chandigarh (29.33%), Maharashtra (29.09%), Puducherry (26.47%), Goa (26.08%), and Himachal Pradesh (19.22%).
Among states and UTs with more than 10 million population, five that have carried out the highest number of tests (per million population) are Delhi (91,020), J&K (82,455), Andhra Pradesh (79,778), Assam (73,870), and Tamil Nadu (71,062).
Five most affected states by total tally of cases are Maharashtra (923,641), Andhra Pradesh (506,493), Tamil Nadu (469,256), Karnataka (404,324), and Uttar Pradesh (271,851).
Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported a net addition of 16,429 cases. The state has added 175,646 cases in the past 10 days alone.
Andhra Pradesh, the second-most-affected state by total cases, has added 71,722 cases in the past seven days alone. On Saturday it added 8,368 cases.
Tamil Nadu, which has seen its tally going up by 5,776, has added more than 5,000 cases on each of the past 48 days.
Karnataka has reported 5,773 cases to take its tally to 404,324.
Delhi has added 2,077 cases, to take its tally to 193,526.
