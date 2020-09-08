DATA STORY: India reports its highest number of Covid-19 deaths in a day

A day after reporting its biggest single-day surge in active and total cases, India was respite on these two on Tuesday, but reported its biggest single-day jump in Covid-19 deaths, at 1,133. While the country’s net addition of active cases stood at 1,155, against 20,222 a day before, total cases added in a day reduced from 90,802 to 75,809. The total count of active cases in India now stands at 883,697, total cases at 4,280,422, and at 72,775.

The second-most-affected country by active and total cases, and third by fatality, India has added 589,256 cases in the past 7 days alone. Here are the key takeaways from the data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Tuesday (September 8, 2020):

