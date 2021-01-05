DATA STORY: India reports lowest daily spike in Covid cases since June 24

India on Tuesday reported a net reduction of 12,917, the most in a day since 16, to bring its count of active cases down to 231,036, the lowest since July 3 and 77.30 per cent lower than the September 18 peak of 1,017,754. With a continuous trend of daily reductions, India’s share of global active cases is down at 1.00 per cent (one in 100). The country added 16,375 cases, the least in a day since June 24, to take its total caseload to 10,356,844. And, with 201 new fatalities, the fewest in a day since May 31, its Covid-19 reached 149,850, or 1.45 per cent of total confirmed infections.

The count of recovered cases across India now stands at 9,975,958 – or 96.32 per cent of total caseload – with 29,091 new cured cases, the most in a day since December 24, being reported on Tuesday.