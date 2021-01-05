DATA STORY: India reports lowest daily spike in Covid cases since June 24

India on Tuesday reported a net reduction of 12,917, the most in a day since 16, to bring its count of active coronavirus cases down to 231,036, the lowest since July 3 and 77.30 per cent lower than the September 18 peak of 1,017,754. With a continuous trend of daily reductions, India’s share of global active coronavirus cases is down at 1.00 per cent (one in 100). The country added 16,375 cases, the least in a day since June 24, to take its total caseload to 10,356,844. And, with 201 new fatalities, the fewest in a day since May 31, its Covid-19 death toll reached 149,850, or 1.45 per cent of total confirmed infections.
The count of recovered coronavirus cases across India now stands at 9,975,958 – or 96.32 per cent of total caseload – with 29,091 new cured cases, the most in a day since December 24, being reported on Tuesday.
With a daily increase of 16,375 in total cases, India’s tally of coronavirus cases has risen 10,340,469 on Monday to 10,356,844 – an increase of 0.2%. Death toll has reached 149,850, with 201 fatalities in a day. Now the tenth-most-affected country by active cases, third by fatality, and second by total and recovered cases, India has added 132,541 cases in the past 7 days.
India now accounts for 1.00% of all active cases globally (one in every 100 active cases), and 8.06% of all deaths (one in every 12 deaths).
Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 38 days.
The count of active cases across India has seen a net decline of 12,917, the most in a day since Nov 16, compared with 2,963 on Monday. The only states that have reported net increase in active cases are Meghalaya (4), and Manipur (1).
With 29,091 new daily recoveries, the most in a day since December 24, India’s recovery rate has improved to 96.32%; the fatality rate remains unchanged at 1.45%.
The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (3.23%), Maharashtra (2.55%), and Gujarat (2.18%). The rate in as many as 13 is higher than the national average.
India’s new daily closed cases stand at 29,292 — 201 deaths and 29,091 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 0.69%.
India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 0.2%.
India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 438.1 days, and for deaths at 516.4 days.
Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Maharashtra (4875), Kerala (3021), Chhattisgarh (1147), Tamil Nadu (838), Uttar Pradesh (711).
Among states with more than 25,000 cases, the five with worst recovery rates at present are Kerala (91.46%), Uttarakhand (94.03%), Gujarat (94.61%), Manipur (94.81%), and Maharashtra (94.88%).
India on Monday conducted 896,236 coronavirus tests, taking the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 176,531,997. The test positivity rate recorded was 1.8%.
Five states with the highest test positivity rate (TPR) – percentage of tested people turning out to be positive for Covid-19 infection (by cumulative data for tests and cases) – are Maharashtra (14.97%), Goa (12.68%), Chandigarh (10.79%), Nagaland (9.88%), and Kerala (9.62%).
Five states with the highest TPR by daily numbers for tests and cases added – are Maharashtra (10.51%), Kerala (9.02%), Mizoram (5.91%), Rajasthan (5.38%), and Chandigarh (4.4%).
Among states and UTs with more than 10 million population, five that have carried out the highest number of tests (per million population) are Delhi (450530), J&K (298707), Kerala (230594), Andhra Pradesh (229840), and Karnataka (220846).
The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (1947011), Karnataka (922538), Andhra Pradesh (883210), Tamil Nadu (821550), and Kerala (778873).
Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported 4,875 new cases to take its tally to 1947011. The state has added 33,629 cases in the past 10 days.
Karnataka, the second-most-affected state, has reported 600 cases to take its tally to 922538.
Andhra Pradesh, the third-most-affected state by total cases, added 128 cases to take its tally to 883210.
Tamil Nadu has seen its tally going up by 838 to 821550.
Kerala has added 3021 cases to take its tally to 778873.
Delhi has added 384 cases, the fewest in a day since May 14, to take its tally to 627256.
Uttar Pradesh has added 711 cases to take its tally to 588882.
