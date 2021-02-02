DATA STORY: India reports lowest single-day spike since June 2, fewest Covid deaths since May 12

India on Tuesday reported a net reduction of 4,882 to take its count of active cases to 163,353, the lowest since June 19 and 83.95 per cent lower than the September 18 peak of 1,017,754. India’s share of global active cases has declined to 0.63 per cent (one in 159). The country is 17th among the most affected countries by active cases. India added 8,635 cases, the lowest single-day spike in total cases since June 2, to take its total caseload to 10,757,610. And, with 94 new fatalities, the fewest in a day since May 12, its Covid-19 reached 154,486, or 1.44 per cent of total confirmed infections.

With 191,313 more vaccinations across India on Saturday, the total count of those inoculated reached 3,950,156. The count of recovered cases across India, meanwhile, reached 10,448,406 – or 97.05 per cent of total caseload – with 13,423 new cured cases being reported on Tuesday.