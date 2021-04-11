DATA STORY: India reports over 150,000 Covid cases in a day, the most ever

India on Sunday reported a net increase of 61,456 in active coronavirus cases to take its count to 1,108,087, the most at time since the outbreak early last year. That is over 108 per cent of the previous high of 1,017,754 on September 18. India’s share of global active coronavirus cases now stands at 4.45 per cent (one in 22). The country is 4th among the most affected countries by active cases. On Sunday, it added 152,879 cases, the most in a day so far, to take its total caseload to 13,358,805. And, with 839 new fatalities, its Covid-19 death toll reached 169,275, or 1.27 per cent of total confirmed infections.
With 3,519,987 more people getting Covid-19 vaccine shots on Saturday, India’s total count of those inoculated reached 1,015,95,147. The count of recovered coronavirus cases across India, meanwhile, reached 12,081,443 – or 90.44 per cent of total caseload – with 90,584 new cured cases being reported on Sunday.
-
With a daily increase of 152,879 in total cases, the highest so far, India’s tally of coronavirus cases has risen from 13,205,926 on Saturday to 13,358,805 – an increase of 1.2%. Death toll has reached 169,275, with 839 fatalities in a day. Now the fourth-most-affected country by active cases, fourth by fatality, third by total, and second by recovered cases, India has added 873,296 cases in the past 7 days.
-
India now accounts for 4.67% of all active cases globally (one in every 22 active cases), and 5.73% of all deaths (one in every 17 deaths).
-
India has so far vaccinated 1,015,95,147 people. That is 760.51 per cent of its total caseload, and 7.3064 per cent of its population.
-
Among Indian states, the top 5 in terms of number of vaccine shots administered are Maharashtra (14376561), Rajasthan (13998222), Uttar Pradesh (13050909), Gujarat (12727905), and West Bengal (11798852).
-
Among states with more than 10 million population, the top 5 in number of vaccine shots per one million population are Kerala (199839), Gujarat (199271), Chhattisgarh (181553), Rajasthan (172748), and Delhi (159843).
-
Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 9 days.
-
The count of active cases across India on Sunday saw a net increase of 61,456, compared with 67,023 on Saturday. States that have seen the biggest daily net increase in active cases are Maharashtra (10495), Chhattisgarh (8992), Tamil Nadu (4014), Rajasthan (3821), and Kerala (3593).
-
With 90,584 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 90.44%, while fatality rate has come down marginally to 1.28%.
-
The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (2.76%), Sikkim (2.14%), and Maharashtra (1.72%). The rate in as many as 15 is higher than the national average.
-
India’s new daily closed cases stand at 91,943 — 839 deaths and 90,584 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 0.91%.
-
India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 1.1%.
-
India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 60.2 days, and for deaths at 139.5 days.
-
Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Maharashtra (55411), Chhattisgarh (14098), Uttar Pradesh (12748), Delhi (7897), and Karnataka (6955).
-
Among states with more than 25,000 cases, the five with worst recovery rates at present are Chhattisgarh (79.06%), Maharashtra (82.18%), Punjab (86.85%), Chandigarh (87.93%), and Madhya Pradesh (88.90%).
-
India on Saturday conducted 1,412,047 coronavirus tests to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 256,626,850. The test positivity rate recorded was 10.8%.
-
Five states with the highest test positivity rate (TPR) – percentage of tested people turning out to be positive for Covid-19 infection (by cumulative data for tests and cases – are Maharashtra (15.3%), Goa (10.84%), Ladakh (9.78%), Chandigarh (8.99%), and Nagaland (8.97%).
-
Five states with the highest TPR by daily numbers for tests and cases added – are Chhattisgarh (28.11%), Maharashtra (25.19%), Goa (18.24%), Madhya Pradesh (13.28%), and Chandigarh (12.78%).
-
Among states and UTs with more than 10 million population, five that have carried out the highest number of tests (per million population) are Delhi (825398), J&K (474706), Kerala (383867), Karnataka (333876), and Andhra Pradesh (285653).
-
The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (3343951), Kerala (1160204), Karnataka (1055040), Tamil Nadu (926816), and Andhra Pradesh (921906).
-
Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported 55,411 new cases to take its tally to 3343951. The state has added 530,971 cases in the past 10 days.
-
Kerala, the second-most-affected state by total tally, has added 6,194 cases to take its tally to 1160204.
-
Karnataka, the third-most-affected state, has reported 6,955 cases to take its tally to 1055040.
-
Tamil Nadu has added 5989 cases to take its tally to 926816.
-
Andhra Pradesh has seen its tally going up by 3309 to 921906.
-
Delhi has added 7897 cases to take its tally to 714423.
-
Uttar Pradesh has added 12748 cases to take its tally to 676739.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU