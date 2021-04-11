DATA STORY: India reports over 150,000 Covid cases in a day, the most ever

India on Sunday reported a net increase of 61,456 in active cases to take its count to 1,108,087, the most at time since the outbreak early last year. That is over 108 per cent of the previous high of 1,017,754 on September 18. India’s share of global active cases now stands at 4.45 per cent (one in 22). The country is 4th among the most affected countries by active cases. On Sunday, it added 152,879 cases, the most in a day so far, to take its total caseload to 13,358,805. And, with 839 new fatalities, its Covid-19 reached 169,275, or 1.27 per cent of total confirmed infections.

With 3,519,987 more people getting Covid-19 vaccine shots on Saturday, India’s total count of those inoculated reached 1,015,95,147. The count of recovered cases across India, meanwhile, reached 12,081,443 – or 90.44 per cent of total caseload – with 90,584 new cured cases being reported on Sunday.