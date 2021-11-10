DATA STORY: India's active case tally drops below 140,000; 460 deaths added

India on Wednesday reported a net reduction of 955 in active cases to take its count to 139,683. India’s share of global active cases now stands at 0.75 per cent (one in 133). The country is fourteenth among the most affected countries by active cases. On Tuesday, it added 11,466 cases to take its total caseload to 34,388,579 from 34,377,113 — an increase of 0.1%. And, with 460 new fatalities, its Covid-19 reached 461,849, or 1.34 per cent of total confirmed infections.

With 5,269,137 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on Tuesday, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 1,096,359,208. The count of recovered cases across India, meanwhile, reached 33,787,047܉– or 98.25 per cent of total caseload – with 11,982 new cured cases being reported on Tuesday.

Now the fourteenth-most-affected country by active cases, third by deaths, second by total cases and recoveries, India has added 80,439 cases in the past 7 days.

India now accounts for 0.75% of all active cases globally (one in every 133 active cases), and 9.09% of all deaths (one in every 11 deaths).

India has so far administered 1,096,359,208 vaccine doses. That is 3188.14 per cent of its total caseload, and 78.47 per cent of its population.

Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 54 days.

The count of active cases across India on Tuesday saw a net reduction of 2,188, compared with 2,019 on Monday. States and UTs hat have seen the biggest daily net increase in active cases are Mizoram (72), Jammu and Kashmir (34), West Bengal (17), Assam (15), and Uttarakhand (13).

With 11,961 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.25%, while fatality rate remained unchanged at 1.34%.

The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (2.75%), Nagaland (2.16%), and Uttarakhand (2.15%). The rate in as many as 13 is higher than the national average.

India’s new daily closed cases stand at 12,421 — 460 deaths and 11,961 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 3.7%.

India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 0.1%.

India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 2078.5 days, and for deaths at 695.6 days.

Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Kerala (6409), Maharashtra (982), Tamil Nadu (835), West Bengal (788), and Mizoram (525).

India on Tuesday conducted 1,278,728 to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 618,502,659. The test positivity rate recorded was 0.9%.

The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (6619329), Kerala (5027318), Karnataka (2990528), Tamil Nadu (2710756), and Andhra Pradesh (2068718).

Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported 982 new cases to take its tally to 6619329.

Kerala, the second-most-affected state by total tally, has added 6409 cases to take its tally to 5027318.

Karnataka, the third-most-affected state, has reported 293 cases to take its tally to 2990528.

Tamil Nadu has added 835 cases to take its tally to 2710756.

Andhra Pradesh has seen its tally going up by 231 to 2068718.

Uttar Pradesh has added 10 cases to take its tally to 1710222.

Delhi has added 33 cases to take its tally to 1440176.