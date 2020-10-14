DATA STORY: India's active cases at lowest since Sep 3; recovery rate goes past 87%

India on Wednesday reported an addition of 63,509 to its total count of coronavirus cases to take its tally to 7,239,389, up 0.9 per cent over the previous day. The 730 fatalities reported in 24 hours took the country’s Covid-19 death toll to 110,586.
The country saw yet another net reduction in its total count of active cases, which fell by 11,853 to 826,876, the lowest level since September 3. With 74,632 recoveries in a day, the total number of cured Covid-19 patients in India reached 6,301,927, or 87.05 per cent of all confirmed cases.
The second-most-affected country by active and total cases, and third by fatality, India has added 482,258 in the past seven days. Here are the key takeaways from the coronavirus data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Wednesday (October 14, 2020):
India now accounts for 9.82% of all active cases globally (one in every 10 active cases), and 10.14% of all deaths (one in every 10 deaths).
Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 14 days.
The count of active cases across India has seen a net reduction of 11853, compared with 23124 on Tuesday. The states that have reported the biggest 24-hour jump in active cases are Kerala (1020), Delhi (955), Assam (458), West Bengal (384), and Rajasthan (253).
With 74632 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate has improved to 87.05%; the fatality rate remains unchanged at 1.53%.
India’s new daily closed cases stand at 75,362 — 730 deaths and 74632 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 0.98%.
India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 0.9%.
India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 78.7 days, and for deaths at 104.7 days.
Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Kerala (8764), Maharashtra (8522), Karnataka (8191), Tamil Nadu (4666), and Andhra Pradesh (4622).
Among states with more than 25,000 cases, the five with worst recovery rates at present are Kerala (68.23%), Chhattisgarh (80.72%), Karnataka (82.98%), Puducherry (83.94%), and Maharashtra (84.03%).
India on Tuesday conducted 1,145,015 coronavirus tests, and had a test positivity rate of 5.5%.
Five states with the highest test positivity rate (TPR) – percentage of tested people turning out to be positive for Covid-19 infection (by cumulative data for tests and cases) – are Maharashtra (19.89%), Chandigarh (14.82%), Goa (14.21%), Puducherry (13.01%), and Karnataka (11.83%).
Five states with the highest TPR by daily numbers for tests and cases added – are Goa (25.99%), Sikkim (21.61%), Nagaland (18.87%), Kerala (18.16%), and Maharashtra (13.3%).
Among states and UTs with more than 10 million population, five that have carried out the highest number of tests (per million population) are Delhi (187460), J&K (142033), Andhra Pradesh (128355), Assam (118862), and Tamil Nadu (112141).
The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (1543837), Andhra Pradesh (763573), Karnataka (726106), Tamil Nadu (665930), and Uttar Pradesh (442118).
Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported a net addition of 8,522 cases. The state has added 112976 cases in the past 10 days.
Andhra Pradesh, the second-most-affected state by total cases, has added 34,266 cases in the past seven days. On Wednesday it added 4622 cases.
Tamil Nadu has seen its tally going up by 4,666, less than 5,000 for a second straight day after its daily case additions stayed above that level for 83 days in a row.
Karnataka has reported 8191 cases, to take its tally to 726106.
Uttar Pradesh has added 2957 cases to take its tally to 442118.
Delhi has added 3036 cases to take its tally to 314224.
