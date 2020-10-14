DATA STORY: India's active cases at lowest since Sep 3; recovery rate goes past 87%

India on Wednesday reported an addition of 63,509 to its total count of cases to take its tally to 7,239,389, up 0.9 per cent over the previous day. The 730 fatalities reported in 24 hours took the country’s Covid-19 to 110,586.

The country saw yet another net reduction in its total count of active cases, which fell by 11,853 to 826,876, the lowest level since September 3. With 74,632 recoveries in a day, the total number of cured Covid-19 patients in India reached 6,301,927, or 87.05 per cent of all confirmed cases.

The second-most-affected country by active and total cases, and third by fatality, India has added 482,258 in the past seven days. Here are the key takeaways from the data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Wednesday (October 14, 2020):

