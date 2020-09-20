DATA STORY: India's active cases down by 6,930 in 2 days; recovery rate inches towards 80%

A day after reporting a net reduction of 3,790 in active cases across states, India on Sunday reported another decline in the number (of 3,140), taking the total to 1,010,824 – down by 6,930 from 1,017,754 on Friday. The country’s single-day overall increase in total cases stood at 92,605, taking the tally to 5,400,619. With 1,133 fatalities being reported in 24 hours, India’s Covid-19 death toll, meanwhile, reached 86,752.

The second-most-affected country by active and total cases, and third by fatality, India has added 646,263 in the past seven days. Here are the key takeaways from the data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Sunday (September 20, 2020):

