DATA STORY: India's active cases down by 6,930 in 2 days; recovery rate inches towards 80%

A day after reporting a net reduction of 3,790 in active coronavirus cases across states, India on Sunday reported another decline in the number (of 3,140), taking the total to 1,010,824 – down by 6,930 from 1,017,754 on Friday. The country’s single-day overall increase in total cases stood at 92,605, taking the tally to 5,400,619. With 1,133 fatalities being reported in 24 hours, India’s Covid-19 death toll, meanwhile, reached 86,752.
The second-most-affected country by active and total cases, and third by fatality, India has added 646,263 in the past seven days. Here are the key takeaways from the coronavirus data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Sunday (September 20, 2020):
India now accounts for 13.58% of all active cases globally (one in every 7 active cases), and 9.02% of all deaths (one in every 11).
Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in just 11 days.
The count of active cases across India has reduced by 3140, against 3790 on Saturday. The states that have reported the biggest 24-hour jump in active cases are Kerala (1740), Uttarakhand (1172), Chhattisgarh (909), Punjab (737), and Assam (731).
With 94612 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate has improved to 79.68%; the fatality rate remains unchanged at 1.61%.
India’s new daily closed cases stand at 95,745 — 1,133 deaths and 94,612 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 1.18%.
India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 1.8%.
India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 40.1 days, and for deaths at 52.7 days.
The states and UTs that have seen their respective biggest single-day spikes in total cases are Kerala (4624), Madhya Pradesh (2607), Uttarakhand (2078), Rajasthan (1834), Gujarat (1432), Arunachal Pradesh (245).
Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Maharashtra (20519), Karnataka (8364), Andhra Pradesh (8218), Uttar Pradesh (5729), and Tamil Nadu (5569).
Among states with more than 25,000 cases, the five with worst recovery rates at present are Chhattisgarh (54.71%), J&K (64.39%), Uttarakhand (67.71%), Kerala (70.95%), and Maharashtra (72.22%).
India on Saturday conducted 1,206,806 coronavirus tests and had a test positivity rate of 7.7%.
Five states with the highest test positivity rate (TPR) – percentage of tested people turning out to be positive for Covid-19 infection (by cumulative data for tests and cases) – are Maharashtra (20.53%), Puducherry (16.6%), Chandigarh (16.24%), Andhra Pradesh (12.27%), and Karnataka (12.23%).
Five states with the highest TPR by daily numbers for tests and cases added – are Goa (30.43%), Sikkim (30.15%), Maharashtra (22.11%), Chandigarh (21.11%), and Chhattisgarh (19.12%).
Among states and UTs with more than 10 million population, five that have carried out the highest number of tests (per million population) are Delhi (125800), J&K (103742), Andhra Pradesh (96392), Assam (84771), and Tamil Nadu (84399).
The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (1188015), Andhra Pradesh (617776), Tamil Nadu (536477), Karnataka (511346), and Uttar Pradesh (348517).
Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported a net addition of 20,519 cases. The state has added 220666 cases in the past 10 days alone.
Andhra Pradesh, the second-most-affected state by total cases, has added 60,189 cases in the past seven days alone. On Sunday it added 8218 cases.
Tamil Nadu, which has seen its tally going up by 5,569, has added more than 5,000 cases on each of the past 60 days.
Karnataka has reported 8364 cases, to take its tally to 511346.
Delhi has added 4071 cases to take its tally to 242899.
