DATA STORY: India's active cases rise again; 581 deaths added to the toll

India on Thursday reported a net addition of 2,095 in active cases to take its count to 432,041. India’s share of global active cases now stands at 3.51 per cent (one in 28). The country is sixth among the most affected countries by active cases. On Wednesday, it added 41,806 cases to take its total caseload to 30,987,880 from 30,946,074 — an increase of 0.1%. And, with 581 new fatalities, its Covid-19 reached 411,989, or 1.33 per cent of total confirmed infections.

With 3,497,058 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on Wednesday, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 391,340,491. The count of recovered cases across India, meanwhile, reached 30,143,850 – or 97.28 per cent of total caseload – with 39,130 new cured cases being reported on Thursday.

Now the sixth-most-affected country by active cases, third by deaths, second by total cases, and first by recoveries, India has added 278,323 cases in the past 7 days.

India now accounts for 3.51% of all active cases globally (one in every 28 active cases), and 10.11% of all deaths (one in every 10 deaths).

India has so far administered 391,340,491 vaccine doses. That is 1262.88 per cent of its total caseload, and 28.07 per cent of its population.

Among Indian states, the top 5 in terms of number of vaccine shots administered are Uttar Pradesh (43691512), Maharashtra (42619370), Gujarat (32457543), Rajasthan (32206832), and Karnataka (29331677).

Among states with more than 10 million population, the top 5 in number of vaccine shots per one million population are Delhi (544483), Kerala (526616), Gujarat (508162), Uttarakhand (497064), and J&K (436854).

Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 23 days.

The count of active cases across India on Thursday saw a net addition of 2,095, compared to the net addition of 2,832 on Wednesday. States and UTs hat have seen the biggest daily net increase in active cases are Kerala (2535), Maharashtra (2365), Manipur (504), Mizoram (310), and Tripura (240).

With 39,130 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 97.28%, while fatality rate remained unchanged at 1.33%.

The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (2.71%), Uttarakhand (2.15%), and Maharashtra (2.04%). The rate in as many as 15 is higher than the national average.

India’s new daily closed cases stand at 39,711 — 581 deaths and 39,130 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 1.46%.

India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 0.1%.

India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 513.4 days, and for deaths at 491.2 days.

Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Kerala (15637), Maharashtra (8602), Andhra Pradesh (2591), Tamil Nadu (2458), and Odisha (2074).

Among states with more than 100,000 cases, the five with worst recovery rates at present are Kerala (95.71%) and Maharashtra (96.17%).

India on Wednesday conducted 1,943,488 to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 438,011,958. The test positivity rate recorded was 2.2%.

Five states with the highest test positivity rate (TPR) – percentage of tested people turning out to be positive for Covid-19 infection (by cumulative data for tests and cases – are Goa (17.19%), Dadra & Nagar Haveli-Daman & Diu (14.63%), Maharashtra (13.85%), Sikkim (12.7%), and Kerala (12.55%).

Five states with the highest TPR by daily numbers for tests and cases added – are, Sikkim (18.23%), Manipur (14.54%), Nagaland (11.58%), Kerala (10.03%), and Meghalaya (9.32%).

Among states and UTs with more than 10 million population, five that have carried out the highest number of tests (per million population) are Delhi (1202334), J&K (792757), Kerala (692905), Karnataka (537171), and Uttarakhand (523063).

The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (6181247), Kerala (3103310), Karnataka (2876587), Tamil Nadu (2526401), and Andhra Pradesh (1929579).

Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported 7243 new cases to take its tally to 6181247.

Kerala, the second-most-affected state by total tally, has added 15637 cases to take its tally to 3103310.

Karnataka, the third-most-affected state, has reported 1990 cases to take its tally to 2876587.

Tamil Nadu has added 2458 cases to take its tally to 2526401.

Andhra Pradesh has seen its tally going up by 2591 to 1929579.

Uttar Pradesh has added 83 cases to take its tally to 1707585.

Delhi has added 77 cases to take its tally to 1435281.