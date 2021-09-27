DATA STORY: India's active cases tally drop below 300,000-mark

India on Monday reported a net reduction of 3,856 in active cases to take its count to 299,620. India’s share of global active cases now stands at 1.61 per cent (one in 60). The country is eighth among the most affected countries by active cases. On Sunday, it added 26,041 cases to take its total caseload to 33,678,786 from 33,652,745 — an increase of 0.1%. And, with 276 new fatalities, its Covid-19 reached 447,194, or 1.33 per cent of total confirmed infections.

With 3,818,362 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on Sunday, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 860,159,011. The count of recovered cases across India, meanwhile, reached 32,931,972 – or 97.78 per cent of total caseload – with 29,621 new cured cases being reported on Monday.

Now the eighth-most-affected country by active cases, third by deaths, second by total cases, and first by recoveries, India has added 200,367 cases in the past 7 days.

India now accounts for 1.61% of all active cases globally (one in every 60 active cases), and 9.4% of all deaths (one in every 10 deaths).

India has so far administered 860,159,011 vaccine doses. That is 2554 per cent of its total caseload, and 61.64 per cent of its populatio006E.

Among Indian states, the top 5 in terms of number of vaccine shots administered are Uttar Pradesh (105052307), Maharashtra (82991480), Madhya Pradesh (63697933), Gujarat (63088274), and Rajasthan (59849273).

Among states with more than 10 million population, the top 5 in number of vaccine shots per one million population are Kerala (1056125), Gujarat (987724), Delhi (972955), Uttarakhand (968770), and Jammu and Kashmir (851875).

Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 30 days.

The count of active cases across India on Monday saw a net reduction of 3,856, compared to net addition of 2,034 on Sunday. States and UTs hat have seen the biggest daily net increase in active cases are Manipur (41), Tamil Nadu (22), West Bengal (9), Bihar (3), and Haryana (3).

With 29,621 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 97.78%, while fatality rate remained unchanged at 1.33%.

The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (2.74%), Uttarakhand (2.15%), and Maharashtra (2.13%). The rate in as many as 16 is higher than the national average.

India’s new daily closed cases stand at 29,897 — 276 deaths and 29,621 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 0.92%.

India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 0.1%.

India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 896.1 days, and for deaths at 1122.7 days.

Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Kerala (15951), Maharashtra (3206), Tamil Nadu (1694), Andhra Pradesh (1184), and Karnataka (775).

Among states with more than 100,000 cases, the five with worst recovery rates at present are Kerala (95.93%).

India on Sunday conducted 1,165,006 to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 564,408,251. The test positivity rate recorded was 2.2%.

Five states with the highest test positivity rate (TPR) – percentage of tested people turning out to be positive for Covid-19 infection (by cumulative data for tests and cases – are Dadra & Nagar Haveli-Daman & Diu (14.74%), Kerala (13.28%), Goa (13.2%), Sikkim (12.44%), and Maharashtra (11.25%).

Five states with the highest TPR by daily numbers for tests and cases added – are Kerala (15.41%), Manipur (7.07%), Mizoram (6.4%), Sikkim (4.26%), and Meghalaya (4.97%).

Among states and UTs with more than 10 million population, five that have carried out the highest number of tests (per million population) are Delhi (1464532), J&K (1078023), Kerala (976938), Karnataka (698548), and Telangana (665372).

The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (6544325), Kerala (4629888), Karnataka (2973395), Tamil Nadu (2657266), and Andhra Pradesh (2046841).

Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported 3206 new cases to take its tally to 6544325.

Kerala, the second-most-affected state by total tally, has added 15951 cases to take its tally to 4629888.

Karnataka, the third-most-affected state, has reported 775 cases to take its tally to 2973395.

Tamil Nadu has added 1694 cases to take its tally to 2657266.

Andhra Pradesh has seen its tally going up by 1184 to 2046841.

Uttar Pradesh has added 11 cases to take its tally to 1709772.

Delhi has added 29 cases to take its tally to 1438714.