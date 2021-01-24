DATA STORY: India's active Covid cases down 82% from peak; 0.114% population inoculated

India on Sunday reported a net reduction of 1,254 to take its count of active coronavirus cases to 184408, the lowest since June 24 and 81.88 per cent lower than the September 18 peak of 1,017,754. India’s share of global active coronavirus cases has declined to 0.72 per cent (one in 141). The country is 13th among the most affected countries by active cases. India added 14,849 cases to take its total caseload to 10,654,533. And, with 155 new fatalities its Covid-19 death toll reached 153,339, or 1.44 per cent of total confirmed infections.
As many as 191,609 more people were vaccinated across India on Saturday which took the total count of those inoculated to 1,582,201. The count of recovered coronavirus cases across India, meanwhile, reached 10,316,786 – or 96.83 per cent of total caseload – with 15,948 new cured cases being reported on Sunday.
-
With a daily increase of 14,849 in total cases, India’s tally of coronavirus cases has risen 10,639,684 on Saturday to 10,654,533 – an increase of 0.1%. Death toll has reached 153,339, with 155 fatalities in a day. Now the thirteenth-most-affected country by active cases, third by fatality, and second by total and recovered cases, India has added 96,548 cases in the past 7 days.
-
India now accounts for 0.71% of all active cases globally (one in every 141 active cases), and 7.20% of all deaths (one in every 14 deaths).
-
India has so far vaccinated 1,582,201 people. That is 14.85 per cent of its total caseload, and 0.114 per cent of its population.
-
Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 49 days.
-
The count of active cases across India has seen a net reduction of 1,254, compared with 3,026 on Saturday. Five states that have reported the highest net increase in active cases are Kerala (1654), Karnataka (357), Goa (19), Puducherry (8), and Lakshadweep (7).
-
With 15,948 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate has increased to 96.83%, and fatality rate remains unchanged at 1.44%.
-
The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (3.23%), Maharashtra (2.53%), and Gujarat (2.18%). The rate in as many as 13 is higher than the national average.
-
India’s new daily closed cases stand at 16,103 — 155 deaths and 15,948 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 0.96%.
-
India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 0.1%.
-
India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 497.0 days, and for deaths at 685.4 days.
-
Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Kerala (6960), Maharashtra (2697), Karnataka (902), Tamil Nadu (586), and Gujarat (423).
-
Among states with more than 25,000 cases, the five with worst recovery rates at present are Kerala (91.42%), Maharashtra (95.22%), Punjab (95.43%), Gujarat (96.39%), and Uttarakhand (96.48%).
-
India on Saturday conducted 781,752 coronavirus tests to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 191,766,871. The test positivity rate recorded was 1.9%.
-
Five states with the highest test positivity rate (TPR) – percentage of tested people turning out to be positive for Covid-19 infection (by cumulative data for tests and cases) – are Maharashtra (14.18%), Goa (12.06%), Chandigarh (9.99%), Nagaland (9.74%), and Kerala (9.6%).
-
Five states with the highest TPR by daily numbers for tests and cases added – are Kerala (11.4%) Goa (4.39%), Maharashtra (4.16%), Sikkim (3.55%), and Nagaland (3.1%).
-
Among states and UTs with more than 10 million population, five that have carried out the highest number of tests (per million population) are Delhi (519303), J&K (332104), Kerala (262207), Karnataka (250549), and Andhra Pradesh (245720).
-
The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (2006354), Karnataka (935478), Andhra Pradesh (886852), Kerala (884242), and Tamil Nadu (834171).
-
Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported 2,697 new cases to take its tally to 2006354. The state has added 28,310 cases in the past 10 days.
-
Karnataka, the second-most-affected state, has reported 902 cases to take its tally to 935478.
-
Andhra Pradesh, the third-most-affected state by total cases, added 158 cases to take its tally to 886852.
-
Kerala has added 6960 cases to take its tally to 884242.
-
Tamil Nadu has seen its tally going up by 586 to 834171.
-
Delhi has added 197 cases to take its tally to 633739.
-
Uttar Pradesh has added 319 cases to take its tally to 598445.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU