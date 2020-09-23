DATA STORY: India's active Covid cases have fallen by nearly 50,000 from peak in 5 days

Relief for India on the coronavirus front continued for a fifth straight day on Wednesday, with the count of active cases reducing by 7,484. The number has declined on a net basis for five days in a row, reducing cumulatively by 49,377 from the 1,017,754 peak seen on September 18 to 968,377 now. A jump of 89,746 in the number of cured cases, meanwhile, pushed recoveries in the country to 4,587,613, or 81.25 per cent all infections reported so far.
While a single-day increase of 83,347 in total cases took India’s overall tally to 5,646,010, its death toll went past the 90,000 mark (at 90,020) with 1,085 fatalities being reported in 24 hours.
The second-most-affected country by active and total cases, and third by fatality, India has added 625,651 in the past seven days. Here are the key takeaways from the coronavirus data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Wednesday (September 23, 2020):
-
India now accounts for 13.07% of all active cases globally (one in every 8 active cases), and 9.23% of all deaths (one in every 11).
-
Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in just 12 days.
-
The count of active cases across India has reduced by 7484, against 27,438 on Monday. The states that have reported the biggest 24-hour jump in active cases are Kerala (1099), Delhi (682), Bihar (389), Rajasthan (369), and Odisha (344).
-
With 89746 new daily recoveries, the most in a day so far, India’s recovery rate has improved to 81.25%; the fatality rate has come down to 1.59%.
-
India’s new daily closed cases stand at 90,831 — 1,085 deaths and 89,746 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 1.20%.
-
India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 1.6%.
-
India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 46.6 days, and for deaths at 57.2 days.
-
The states that have seen their respective biggest single-day spikes in total cases are Rajasthan (1912), Manipur (270), and Arunachal Pradesh (249).
-
Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Maharashtra (18390), Andhra Pradesh (7553), Karnataka (6974), Uttar Pradesh (5650), and Tamil Nadu (5337).
-
Among states with more than 25,000 cases, the five with worst recovery rates at present are Chhattisgarh (57.20%), J&K (66.00%), Uttarakhand (71.06%), Kerala (71.26%), and Maharashtra (75.36%).
-
India on Tuesday conducted 953,683 coronavirus tests and had a test positivity rate of 8.7%.
-
Five states with the highest test positivity rate (TPR) – percentage of tested people turning out to be positive for Covid-19 infection (by cumulative data for tests and cases) – are Maharashtra (20.65%), Puducherry (15.84%), Chandigarh (15.74%), Karnataka (12.31%), and Goa (12.22%).
-
Five states with the highest TPR by daily numbers for tests and cases added – are Goa (31.67%), Sikkim (25.29%), Maharashtra (17.51%), Chhattisgarh (16.94%), and Madhya Pradesh (14.37%).
-
Among states and UTs with more than 10 million population, five that have carried out the highest number of tests (per million population) are Delhi (133126), J&K (108794), Andhra Pradesh (100142), Tamil Nadu (87721), and Assam (87237).
-
The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (1242770), Andhra Pradesh (639302), Tamil Nadu (552674), Karnataka (533850), and Uttar Pradesh (364543).
-
Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported a net addition of 18,390 cases. The state has added 205005 cases in the past 10 days.
-
Andhra Pradesh, the second-most-affected state by total cases, has added 55,377 cases in the past seven days alone. On Wednesday it added 7553 cases.
-
Tamil Nadu, which has seen its tally going up by 5,337, has added more than 5,000 cases on each of the past 63 days.
-
Karnataka has reported 6974 cases, to take its tally to 533850.
-
Delhi has added 3816 cases to take its tally to 253075.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU