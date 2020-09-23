DATA STORY: India's active Covid cases have fallen by nearly 50,000 from peak in 5 days

Relief for India on the front continued for a fifth straight day on Wednesday, with the count of active cases reducing by 7,484. The number has declined on a net basis for five days in a row, reducing cumulatively by 49,377 from the 1,017,754 peak seen on September 18 to 968,377 now. A jump of 89,746 in the number of cured cases, meanwhile, pushed recoveries in the country to 4,587,613, or 81.25 per cent all infections reported so far.

While a single-day increase of 83,347 in total cases took India’s overall tally to 5,646,010, its went past the 90,000 mark (at 90,020) with 1,085 fatalities being reported in 24 hours.

The second-most-affected country by active and total cases, and third by fatality, India has added 625,651 in the past seven days. Here are the key takeaways from the data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Wednesday (September 23, 2020):

