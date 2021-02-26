DATA STORY: India's active Covid cases see net increase of 20,060 in two weeks

India on Friday reported a net increase of 4,278 to take its count of active cases to 155,986. This is 84.60 per cent lower than the September 18 peak of 1,017,754. India’s share of global active cases now stands at 0.71 per cent (one in 141). The country is 14th among the most affected countries by active cases. On Friday, it added 16,577 cases to take its total caseload to 11,063,491. And, with 120 new fatalities, its Covid-19 reached 156,825, or 1.42 per cent of total confirmed infections.

With 801,480 more vaccinations across India on Thursday, the total count of those inoculated reached 13,472,643. The count of recovered cases across India, meanwhile, reached 10750680 – or 97.17 per cent of total caseload – with 12,179 new cured cases being reported on Friday.