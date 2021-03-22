DATA STORY: India's active Covid cases up by 25,559 in biggest daily net jump yet

India on Monday reported a net increase of 25,559 new active cases, the most in a day so far, to take its count to 334,646. That is 33 per cent of the September 18 peak of 1,017,754. India’s share of global active cases now stands at 1.57 per cent (one in 64). The country is 8th among the most affected countries by active cases. On Monday, it added 46,951 cases to take its total caseload to 11,646,081. And, with 212 new fatalities, its Covid-19 reached 159,967, or 1.37 per cent of total confirmed infections.

With 462,157 more people getting Covid-19 vaccine shots on Sunday, India’s total count of those inoculated reached 45,065,998. The count of recovered cases across India, meanwhile, reached 11,151,468 – or 95.75 per cent of total caseload – with 21,180 new cured cases being reported on Monday.