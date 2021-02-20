DATA STORY: India's active Covid cases up by 6,578 in 3 days, count now at 143,127

India on Saturday reported a net increase of 3,585 to take its count of active cases to 143,127. This is 85.94 per cent lower than the September 18 peak of 1,017,754. In three consecutive daily jumps, the country’s active caseload has increased by 6,578. India’s share of global active cases now stands at 0.63 per cent (one in 159). The country is 16th among the most affected countries by active cases. India added 13,993 cases to take its total caseload to 10,977,387. And, with 101 new fatalities, its Covid-19 reached 156,212, or 1.42 per cent of total confirmed infections.

With 527,197 more vaccinations across India on Friday, the total count of those inoculated reached 10,715,204. The count of recovered cases across India, meanwhile, reached 10,678,048 – or 97.27 per cent of total caseload – with 10,307 new cured cases being reported on Saturday.