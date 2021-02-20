DATA STORY: India's active Covid cases up by 6,578 in 3 days, count now at 143,127

India on Saturday reported a net increase of 3,585 to take its count of active coronavirus cases to 143,127. This is 85.94 per cent lower than the September 18 peak of 1,017,754. In three consecutive daily jumps, the country’s active caseload has increased by 6,578. India’s share of global active coronavirus cases now stands at 0.63 per cent (one in 159). The country is 16th among the most affected countries by active cases. India added 13,993 cases to take its total caseload to 10,977,387. And, with 101 new fatalities, its Covid-19 death toll reached 156,212, or 1.42 per cent of total confirmed infections.
With 527,197 more vaccinations across India on Friday, the total count of those inoculated reached 10,715,204. The count of recovered coronavirus cases across India, meanwhile, reached 10,678,048 – or 97.27 per cent of total caseload – with 10,307 new cured cases being reported on Saturday.
-
With a daily increase of 13,993 in total cases, India’s tally of coronavirus cases has risen from 10,963,394 on Friday to 10,977,387 – an increase of 0.1%. Death toll has reached 155,913, with 101 fatalities in a day. Now the sixteenth-most-affected country by active cases, fourth by fatality, and second by total and recovered cases, India has added 84,641 cases in the past 7 days.
-
India now accounts for 0.63% of all active cases globally (one in every 159 active cases), and 6.34% of all deaths (one in every 16 deaths).
-
India has so far vaccinated 10,715,204 people. That is 97.62 per cent of its total caseload, and 0.7716 per cent of its population.
-
Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 65 days.
-
The count of active cases across India saw a net increase of 3,585 on Saturday, compared with 2,200 on Friday. States that have seen the biggest daily net increase in active cases are Maharashtra (3909), Punjab (161), Karnataka (90), Madhya Pradesh (45), and Chhattisgarh (34).
-
With 10,307 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate has inched up to 97.27%, while fatality rate has come down marginally to 1.42%.
-
The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (3.23%), Maharashtra (2.48%), and Gujarat (2.20%). The rate in as many as 15 is higher than the national average.
-
India’s new daily closed cases stand at 10,408 — 101 deaths and 10,307 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 0.97%.
-
India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 0.1%.
-
India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 543.4 days, and for deaths at 1071.7 days.
-
Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Maharashtra (6112), Kerala (4505), Tamil Nadu (448), Karnataka (386), and Punjab (383).
-
Among states with more than 25,000 cases, the five with worst recovery rates at present are Kerala (93.75%), Punjab (95.19%), Maharashtra (95.32%), West Bengal (97.58%), and Gujarat (97.72%).
-
India on Friday conducted 786,618 coronavirus tests to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 210,261,480. The test positivity rate recorded was 1.8%.
-
Five states with the highest test positivity rate (TPR) – percentage of tested people turning out to be positive for Covid-19 infection (by cumulative data for tests and cases) – are Maharashtra (13.39%), Goa (11.35%), Nagaland (9.46%), Kerala (9.41%), and Ladakh (8.89%).
-
Five states with the highest TPR by daily numbers for tests and cases added – are Maharashtra (9.11%), Kerala (6.67%), Goa (2.76%), Punjab (2.09%), and Madhya Pradesh (1.99%).
-
Among states and UTs with more than 10 million population, five that have carried out the highest number of tests (per million population) are Delhi (597863), J&K (376221), Kerala (310517), Karnataka (276923), and Andhra Pradesh (261784).
-
The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (2087632), Kerala (1025937), Karnataka (947246), Andhra Pradesh (889156), and Tamil Nadu (847385).
-
Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported 6,112 new cases to take its tally to 2087632. The state has added 38,830 cases in the past 10 days.
-
Kerala, now the second-most-affected state by total tally, has added 4505 cases to take its tally to 1025937.
-
Karnataka, the third-most-affected state, has reported 386 cases to take its tally to 947246.
-
Andhra Pradesh has added 79 cases to take its tally to 889156.
-
Tamil Nadu has seen its tally going up by 448 to 847385.
-
Delhi has added 158 cases to take its tally to 637603.
-
Uttar Pradesh has added 102 cases to take its tally to 602592.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU