DATA STORY: India's active Covid now over 53% of September 2020 peak level

India on Tuesday reported a net increase of 18,912 in active cases to take its count to 540,720. That is a little over 53 per cent of the September 18 peak of 1,017,754. India’s share of global active cases now stands at 2.46 per cent (one in 41). The country is 6th among the most affected countries by active cases. On Tuesday, it added 56,211 cases to take its total caseload to 12,095,855. And, with 271 new fatalities, its Covid-19 reached 162,114, or 1.34 per cent of total confirmed infections.

With 582,919 more people getting Covid-19 vaccine shots on Monday, India’s total count of those inoculated reached 61,113,354. The count of recovered cases across India, meanwhile, reached 11,393,021 – or 94.19 per cent of total caseload – with 37,028 new cured cases being reported on Tuesday.