DATA STORY: India's count of active Covid cases drops by 20,503 to 541,405

In yet another day of net reduction in active cases, India on Tuesday reported a decline of 20,503 to 541,405, the lowest level since July 30 and 47 per cent lower than the September 18 peak of 1,017,754. Overall, India’s total count of Covid-19 infections rose by 38,310, the lowest in a week, to 8,267,623.

With 58323 new cured cases in a day, the country’s recovered cases reached 7603121, or 91.96 per cent of all confirmed cases so far. With the 490 fatalities reported on Tuesday, India’s Covid-19 reached 123,097, which is 1.49 per cent of all confirmed cases.

The third-most-affected country by active cases and fatalities, and second by total cases, India has added 321,194 in the past seven days. Here are the key takeaways from the data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Tuesday (November 3, 2020):

