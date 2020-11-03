DATA STORY: India's count of active Covid cases drops by 20,503 to 541,405

In yet another day of net reduction in active coronavirus cases, India on Tuesday reported a decline of 20,503 to 541,405, the lowest level since July 30 and 47 per cent lower than the September 18 peak of 1,017,754. Overall, India’s total count of Covid-19 infections rose by 38,310, the lowest in a week, to 8,267,623.
With 58323 new cured cases in a day, the country’s recovered cases reached 7603121, or 91.96 per cent of all confirmed cases so far. With the 490 fatalities reported on Tuesday, India’s Covid-19 death toll reached 123,097, which is 1.49 per cent of all confirmed cases.
The third-most-affected country by active cases and fatalities, and second by total cases, India has added 321,194 in the past seven days. Here are the key takeaways from the coronavirus data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Tuesday (November 3, 2020):
India now accounts for 4.48% of all active cases globally (one in every 22 active cases), and 10.16% of all deaths (one in every 10 deaths).
Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 20 days.
The count of active cases across India has seen a net reduction of 20503, compared with 8550 on Monday. The total now stands at 541405, the lowest active case tally since July 30. The states that have reported the biggest jump in active cases are Rajasthan (634), Haryana (285), Telangana (112), Manipur (54), and Tripura (51).
With 58323 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate has improved to 91.96%; the fatality rate remains unchanged at 1.49%.
The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (3.15%), Maharashtra (2.61%), and Gujarat (2.13%). The rate in as many as 12 is higher than the national average.
India’s new daily closed cases stand at 58,813 — 490 deaths and 58323 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 0.83%.
India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 0.6%.
India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 149.2 days, and for deaths at 173.8 days.
Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Kerala (4138), Maharashtra (4009), Delhi (4001), West Bengal (3957), and Karnataka (2576).
Among states with more than 25,000 cases, the five with worst recovery rates at present are Kerala (80.12%), Chhattisgarh (87.34%), West Bengal (88.59%), Delhi (89.93%), and Maharashtra (90.31%).
India on Monday conducted 1,046,247 coronavirus tests, taking the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 111,789,350. The test positivity rate recorded on Sunday was 5.3%.
Five states with the highest test positivity rate (TPR) – percentage of tested people turning out to be positive for Covid-19 infection (by cumulative data for tests and cases) – are Maharashtra (18.62%), Goa (14.51%), Chandigarh (13.34%), Puducherry (11.07%), and Chhattisgarh (10.31%).
Five states with the highest TPR by daily numbers for tests and cases added – are Sikkim (28.13%), Mizoram (23.33%), Rajasthan (20.08%), Goa (13.36%), and Kerala (12.41%).
Among states and UTs with more than 10 million population, five that have carried out the highest number of tests (per million population) are Delhi (240334), J&K (177501), Andhra Pradesh (156685), Assam (137047), and Kerala (134616).
The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (1687784), Karnataka (829640), Andhra Pradesh (827882), Tamil Nadu (729507), and Uttar Pradesh (485609).
Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported a net addition of 4,009 cases. The state has added 55240 cases in the past 10 days.
Karnataka, the second-most-affected state, has reported 2576 cases to take its tally to 829640.
Andhra Pradesh, the third-most-affected state by total cases, has added 18,958 cases in the past seven days. On Tuesday it added 1916 cases to take its tally to 827882.
Kerala has added 4138 cases to take its tally to 444268.
Tamil Nadu has seen its tally going up by 2,481 to 729507.
Uttar Pradesh has added 1777 cases to take its tally to 485609.
Delhi has added 4001 cases to take its tally to 396371.
