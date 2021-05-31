DATA STORY: India's daily rise in Covid cases down at 152,734, deaths at 3,128

India on Monday reported a net reduction of 88,416 in active coronavirus cases to take its count to 2,026,092. India’s share of global active coronavirus cases now stands at 14.33 per cent (one in 7). The country is second among the most affected countries by active cases. On Monday, it added 152,734 cases to take its total caseload to 28,047,534. And, with 3,128 new fatalities, its Covid-19 death toll reached 329,100, or 1.17 per cent of total confirmed infections.
With 1,018,076 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on Saturday, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 213,154,129. The count of recovered coronavirus cases across India, meanwhile, reached 25,692,342 – or 91.60 per cent of total caseload – with 238,022 new cured cases being reported on Monday.
-
With a daily increase of 152,734 in total cases, India’s tally of coronavirus cases has risen from 27,894,800 on Sunday to 28,047,534 – an increase of 0.5%. Death toll has reached 329,100, with 3,128 fatalities. Now the second-most-affected country by active cases, total cases and recovery, and third by death, India has added 1,295,087 cases in the past 7 days.
-
India now accounts for 14.33% of all active cases globally (one in every 7 active cases), and 9.16% of all deaths (one in every 11 deaths).
-
India has so far administered 213,154,129 vaccine doses. That is 778.81 per cent of its total caseload, and 15.31 per cent of its population.
-
Among Indian states, the top 5 in terms of number of vaccine shots administered are Maharashtra (27050835), Uttar Pradesh (22862309), Rajasthan (21615551), Gujarat (20854338), and West Bengal (18532814).
-
Among states with more than 10 million population, the top 5 in number of vaccine shots per one million population are Delhi (341307), Kerala (331303), Gujarat (326500), Uttarakhand (308333), and J&K (288502).
-
Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 6 days.
-
The count of active cases across India on Monday saw a net reduction of 88,416, compared with 114,216 on Sunday. States that have seen the biggest daily net increase in active cases are Manipur (452), Sikkim (130), Nagaland (67), Lakshadweep (28), and D&NH-DD (6).
-
With 238,022 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 91.60%, while fatality rate remains unchanged at 1.17%.
-
The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (2.55%), Uttarakhand (1.95%), and Delhi and Goa (1.69%). The rate in as many as 18 is higher than the national average.
-
India’s new daily closed cases stand at 241,150 — 3,128 deaths and 238,022 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 1.30%.
-
India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 0.6%.
-
India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 126.9 days, and for deaths at 72.6 days.
-
Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Tamil Nadu (28864), Karnataka (20378), Kerala (19894), Maharashtra (18600), and Andhra Pradesh (13400).
-
Among states with more than 100,000 cases, the five with worst recovery rates at present are Tamil Nadu (84.08%), J&K (85.62%), Karnataka (85.67%), Assam (85.97%), and Puducherry (86.82%).
-
India on Sunday conducted 1,683,135 coronavirus tests to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 344,866,883. The test positivity rate recorded was 9.1%.
-
Five states with the highest test positivity rate (TPR) – percentage of tested people turning out to be positive for Covid-19 infection (by cumulative data for tests and cases – are Goa (18.91%), Maharashtra (16.44%), Dadra & Nagar Haveli-Daman & Diu (14.16%), Sikkim (12.8%), and Kerala (12.76%).
-
Five states with the highest TPR by daily numbers for tests and cases added – are Nagaland (22.12%), Sikkim (21.87%), Goa (19.9%), Tamil Nadu (16.65%), and Manipur (16.14%).
-
Among states and UTs with more than 10 million population, five that have carried out the highest number of tests (per million population) are Delhi (1028118), J&K (627203), Kerala (552014), Karnataka (438328), and Uttarakhand (423472).
-
The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (5731815), Karnataka (2587827), Kerala (2514279), Tamil Nadu (2068580), and Uttar Pradesh (1690016).
-
Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported 18,600 new cases to take its tally to 5731815. The state has added 234,367 cases in the past 10 days.
-
Karnataka, the third-most-affected state, has reported 20,378 cases to take its tally to 2587827.
-
Kerala, the second-most-affected state by total tally, has added 19,894 cases to take its tally to 2514279.
-
Tamil Nadu has added 28,864 cases to take its tally to 2068580.
-
Uttar Pradesh has added 1,864 cases to take its tally to 1690016.
-
Andhra Pradesh has seen its tally going up by 13,400 to 1685142.
-
Delhi has added 946 cases to take its tally to 1425592.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU