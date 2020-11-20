DATA STORY: India's first net increase in active cases in 48 days, total cases top 9 mn

After 47 straight days of net reduction, India on Friday reported an addition of 491 cases to its number of active cases, taking the count to 443,794. Overall, the country added 45,882 cases to push its tally past the 9-million mark, at 9,004,365.
National capital Delhi, which is witnessing a third wave of infections, reported an increase of 7,546 cases and 98 more deaths in 24 hours. Its tally now stands at 510,630, and death toll at 8,041.
The country’s share of active cases globally now stands at 2.75 per cent, or one in every 35. As many as 44,807 new cured cases in a day pushed India’s recovered cases to 8,428,409 (93.60 per cent of all confirmed cases so far), while its Covid-19 death toll reached 132,162 (1.47 per cent of all confirmed cases), including the 584 fatalities reported on Friday.
Now the sixth-most-affected country by active cases, third by fatalities, and second by total cases, India has added 275,570 in the past seven days. Here are the key takeaways from the coronavirus data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Friday (November 20, 2020):
India now accounts for 2.75% of all active cases globally (one in every 35 active cases), and 9.68% of all deaths (one in every 10 deaths).
Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 23 days.
The count of active cases across India has risen by 491, compared with a net reduction of 3502 on Thursday. This was the first daily net increase in active cases for India in 48 days. The total now stands at 443794. The states that have reported the biggest jump in active cases are Uttar Pradesh (803), Delhi (763), Rajasthan (690), Chhattisgarh (651), and Madhya Pradesh (462).
With 44807 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate has risen to 93.60%; the fatality rate remains unchanged at 1.47%.
The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (3.16%), Maharashtra (2.63%), and Gujarat (2.06%). The rate in as many as 13 is higher than the national average.
India’s new daily closed cases stand at 45391 — 584 deaths and 44807 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 1.29%.
India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 0.4%.
India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 135.7 days, and for deaths at 156.5 days.
Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Delhi (7546), Kerala (5722), Maharashtra (5535), West Bengal (3620), and Rajasthan (2549).
Among states with more than 25,000 cases, the five with worst recovery rates at present are Himachal Pradesh (76.81%), Kerala (87.11%), Haryana (89.63%), Chhattisgarh (89.85%), and Delhi (89.96%).
India on Thursday conducted 1,083,397 coronavirus tests, taking the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 129,591,786. The test positivity rate recorded was 4.2%.
Five states with the highest test positivity rate (TPR) – percentage of tested people turning out to be positive for Covid-19 infection (by cumulative data for tests and cases) – are Maharashtra (17.69%), Goa (14.17%), Chandigarh (12.7%), Puducherry (9.77%), and Nagaland (9.75%).
Five states with the highest TPR by daily numbers for tests and cases added – are Sikkim (19.51%), Nagaland (17.47%), Himachal Pradesh (16.85%), Manipur (12.13%), and Delhi (12.09%).
Among states and UTs with more than 10 million population, five that have carried out the highest number of tests (per million population) are Delhi (285308), J&K (206742), Andhra Pradesh (180174), Kerala (161954), and Karnataka (149845).
The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (1763055), Karnataka (867780), Andhra Pradesh (858711), Tamil Nadu (764989), and Kerala (545641).
Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported a net addition of 5,535 cases. The state has added 39,920 cases in the past 10 days.
Karnataka, the second-most-affected state, has reported 1,849 cases to take its tally to 867,780.
Andhra Pradesh, the third-most-affected state by total cases, on Friday added 1,316 cases to take its tally to 858,711.
Kerala has added 5,722 cases to take its tally to 545,641.
Tamil Nadu has seen its tally going up by 1,707 to 764,989.
Uttar Pradesh has added 2,532 cases to take its tally to 519,148.
Delhi has added 7,546 cases to take its tally to 510,630.
