DATA STORY: India's first net increase in active cases in 48 days, total cases top 9 mn

After 47 straight days of net reduction, India on Friday reported an addition of 491 cases to its number of active cases, taking the count to 443,794. Overall, the country added 45,882 cases to push its tally past the 9-million mark, at 9,004,365.

National capital Delhi, which is witnessing a third wave of infections, reported an increase of 7,546 cases and 98 more deaths in 24 hours. Its tally now stands at 510,630, and at 8,041.

The country’s share of active cases globally now stands at 2.75 per cent, or one in every 35. As many as 44,807 new cured cases in a day pushed India’s recovered cases to 8,428,409 (93.60 per cent of all confirmed cases so far), while its Covid-19 reached 132,162 (1.47 per cent of all confirmed cases), including the 584 fatalities reported on Friday.

Now the sixth-most-affected country by active cases, third by fatalities, and second by total cases, India has added 275,570 in the past seven days. Here are the key takeaways from the data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Friday (November 20, 2020):

