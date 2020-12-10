DATA STORY: India's share of global active Covid-19 cases shrinks to 1.89%

India on Thursday reported a net reduction of 6,616 to bring its count of active coronavirus cases down to 372,293, the lowest level since July 18. With a continuous trend of daily reductions, India’s share of global active coronavirus cases is down to 1.89 per cent (one in 52). The country added 31,521 to take its total caseload to 9767,371. And with 412 new fatalities being reported in a day, its Covid-19 death toll reached 141,772, or 1.45 per cent of total confirmed infections.
The count of recovered coronavirus cases across India now stands at 9,253,306 – or 94.74 per cent of total caseload – with 37,725 new cured cases being reported on Thursday.
Now the ninth-most-affected country by active cases, third by fatalities, and second by total cases, India has added 232,407 cases in the past seven days. Here are the key takeaways from the coronavirus data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Thursday (December 10, 2020):
-
With a daily increase of 31,521 in total cases, India’s tally of coronavirus cases has risen from 9,735,850 on Wednesday to 9,767,371 – an increase of 0.3%. Death toll has reached 141,772, with 412 fatalities in a day. The seventh-most-affected country by active cases, third by fatality, and second by total cases, India has added 232,407 cases in the past 7 days.
-
India now accounts for 1.89% of all active cases globally (one in every 53 active cases), and 8.97% of all deaths (one in every 11 deaths).
-
Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 27 days.
-
The count of active cases across India has seen a net decline of 6616, compared with 4957 on Wednesday. The states that have reported the highest increase in active cases are Chhattisgarh (262), Kerala (193), Uttarakhand (57), Punjab (51), and Ladakh (28).
-
With 37,725 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate has improved to 94.74%; the fatality rate remains unchanged at 1.45%.
-
The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (3.15%), Maharashtra (2.57%), and Gujarat (2.23%). The rate in as many as 13 is higher than the national average.
-
India’s new daily closed cases stand at 38,137 — 412 deaths and 37,725 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 1.08%.
-
India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 0.3%.
-
India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 214.4 days, and for deaths at 238.2 days.
-
Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Maharashtra (4981), Kerala (4875), West Bengal (2956), Delhi (2463), and Rajasthan (1511).
-
Among states with more than 25,000 cases, the five with worst recovery rates at present are Himachal Pradesh (82.44%), Manipur (87.82%), Kerala (90.37%), Chhattisgarh (90.91%), and Uttarakhand (91.49%).
-
India on Wednesday conducted 922,959 coronavirus tests, taking the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 150,759,726. The test positivity rate recorded was 3.4%.
-
Five states with the highest test positivity rate (TPR) – percentage of tested people turning out to be positive for Covid-19 infection (by cumulative data for tests and cases) – are Maharashtra (16.29%), Goa (13.45%), Chandigarh (11.77%), Nagaland (9.96%), and Kerala (9.62%).
-
Five states with the highest TPR by daily numbers for tests and cases added – are Himachal Pradesh (10.0%), Kerala (9.24%), Sikkim (9.09%), Nagaland (8.08%), and Maharashtra (7.05%).
-
Among states and UTs with more than 10 million population, five that have carried out the highest number of tests (per million population) are Delhi (350328), J&K (245689), Andhra Pradesh (202425), Kerala (192331), and Karnataka (182064).
-
The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (1864348), Karnataka (896563), Andhra Pradesh (873457), Tamil Nadu (794020), and Kerala (649571).
-
Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported a net addition of 4,981 cases. The state has added 44,289 cases in the past 10 days.
-
Karnataka, the second-most-affected state, has reported 1,279 cases to take its tally to 896,563.
-
Andhra Pradesh, the third-most-affected state by total cases, added 618 cases to take its tally to 873,457.
-
Kerala has added 4,875 cases to take its tally to 649,571.
-
Tamil Nadu has seen its tally going up by 1,232 to 794,020.
-
Uttar Pradesh has added 1,326 cases to take its tally to 559,499.
-
Delhi has added 2,463 cases to take its tally to 599,575.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU