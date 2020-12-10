DATA STORY: India's share of global active Covid-19 cases shrinks to 1.89%

India on Thursday reported a net reduction of 6,616 to bring its count of active cases down to 372,293, the lowest level since July 18. With a continuous trend of daily reductions, India’s share of global active cases is down to 1.89 per cent (one in 52). The country added 31,521 to take its total caseload to 9767,371. And with 412 new fatalities being reported in a day, its Covid-19 reached 141,772, or 1.45 per cent of total confirmed infections.

The count of recovered cases across India now stands at 9,253,306 – or 94.74 per cent of total caseload – with 37,725 new cured cases being reported on Thursday.

Now the ninth-most-affected country by active cases, third by fatalities, and second by total cases, India has added 232,407 cases in the past seven days. Here are the key takeaways from the coronavirus data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Thursday (December 10, 2020):

