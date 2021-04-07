DATA STORY: India sees biggest ever single-day Covid tally jump of 115,736

India on Wednesday reported a net increase of 55,250 in active cases, the most in a day so far, to take its count to 843,473. That is over 82 per cent of the September 18 peak of 1,017,754. India’s share of global active cases now stands at 3.69 per cent (one in 29). The country is 4th among the most affected countries by active cases. On Wednesday, it added 115,736 cases, the most in a day so far, to take its total caseload to 12,801,785. And, with 630 new fatalities, its Covid-19 reached 166,177, or 1.30 per cent of total confirmed infections.

With 3,337,601 more people getting Covid-19 vaccine shots on Tuesday, India’s total count of those inoculated reached 87,077,474. The count of recovered cases across India, meanwhile, reached 11,792,135 – or 92.11 per cent of total caseload – with 59,856 new cured cases being reported on Wednesday.