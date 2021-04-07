DATA STORY: India sees biggest ever single-day Covid tally jump of 115,736

India on Wednesday reported a net increase of 55,250 in active coronavirus cases, the most in a day so far, to take its count to 843,473. That is over 82 per cent of the September 18 peak of 1,017,754. India’s share of global active coronavirus cases now stands at 3.69 per cent (one in 29). The country is 4th among the most affected countries by active cases. On Wednesday, it added 115,736 cases, the most in a day so far, to take its total caseload to 12,801,785. And, with 630 new fatalities, its Covid-19 death toll reached 166,177, or 1.30 per cent of total confirmed infections.
With 3,337,601 more people getting Covid-19 vaccine shots on Tuesday, India’s total count of those inoculated reached 87,077,474. The count of recovered coronavirus cases across India, meanwhile, reached 11,792,135 – or 92.11 per cent of total caseload – with 59,856 new cured cases being reported on Wednesday.
With a daily increase of 115,736 in total cases, the highest so far, India’s tally of coronavirus cases has risen from 12,686,049 on Tuesday to 12,801,785 – an increase of 0.9%. Death toll has reached 166,177, with 630 fatalities in a day. Now the fourth-most-affected country by active cases, fourth by fatality, third by total, and second by recovered cases, India has added 652,450 cases in the past 7 days.
India now accounts for 3.69% of all active cases globally (one in every 27 active cases), and 5.74% of all deaths (one in every 17 deaths).
India has so far vaccinated 87,077,474 people. That is 680.20 per cent of its total caseload, and 6.263 per cent of its population.
Among Indian states, the top 5 in terms of number of vaccine shots administered are Maharashtra (13303154), Rajasthan (12568317), Uttar Pradesh (12295190), Gujarat (11971406), and West Bengal (10997707).
Among states with more than 10 million population, the top 5 in number of vaccine shots per one million population are Gujarat (187427), Kerala (185381), Chhattisgarh (159923), Rajasthan (155102), and Delhi (149111).
Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 13 days.
The count of active cases across India on Wednesday saw a net increase of 55,250, the most in a day so far, compared with 46,393 on Tuesday. States that have seen the biggest daily net increase in active cases are Maharashtra (20916), Kerala (1590), Karnataka (2624), Andhra Pradesh (1099), and Tamil Nadu (1821).
With 59,856 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 92.11%, while fatality rate has come down marginally to 1.30%.
The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (2.81%), Sikkim (2.16%), and Maharashtra (1.81%). The rate in as many as 15 is higher than the national average.
India’s new daily closed cases stand at 60,486 — 630 deaths and 59,856 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 1.04%.
India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 0.8%.
India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 76.3 days, and for deaths at 182.5 days.
Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Maharashtra (55469), Chhattisgarh (9921), Karnataka (6150), Uttar Pradesh (5895), and Delhi (5100).
Among states with more than 25,000 cases, the five with worst recovery rates at present are Maharashtra (82.98%), Chhattisgarh (85.28%), Punjab (87.11%), Chandigarh (88.11%), and Madhya Pradesh (91.01%).
India on Tuesday conducted 1,208,329 coronavirus tests to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 251,439,598. The test positivity rate recorded was 13.8%.
Five states with the highest test positivity rate (TPR) – percentage of tested people turning out to be positive for Covid-19 infection (by cumulative data for tests and cases – are Maharashtra (14.88%), Goa (10.69%), Ladakh (9.41%), Nagaland (9.01%), and Chandigarh (8.84%).
Five states with the highest TPR by daily numbers for tests and cases added – are Maharashtra (27.5%), Chhattisgarh (20.68%), Goa (13.78%), Chandigarh (13.51%), and Madhya Pradesh (11.11%).
Among states and UTs with more than 10 million population, five that have carried out the highest number of tests (per million population) are Delhi (805690), J&K (461992), Kerala (376874), Karnataka (326948), and Andhra Pradesh (283299).
The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (3113354), Kerala (1141092), Karnataka (1026584), Andhra Pradesh (910943), and Tamil Nadu (907124).
Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported 55,469 new cases to take its tally to 3113354. The state has added 439,893 cases in the past 10 days.
Kerala, the second-most-affected state by total tally, has added 3,502 cases to take its tally to 1141092.
Karnataka, the third-most-affected state, has reported 6,150 cases to take its tally to 1026584.
Andhra Pradesh has added 1941 cases to take its tally to 910943.
Tamil Nadu has seen its tally going up by 3645 to 907124.
Delhi has added 5100 cases to take its tally to 685062.
Uttar Pradesh has added 5895 cases to take its tally to 639928.
