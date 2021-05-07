DATA STORY: India sees biggest-ever single-day Covid tally jump of 414,188

India on Friday reported a net increase of 78,766 in active cases to take its count to 3,645,164. India’s share of global active cases now stands at 19.69 per cent (one in 5). The country is second among the most affected countries by active cases. On Friday, it added 414,188 cases, the most added by any country in a day, to take its total caseload to 21,491,598. And, with 3,915 new fatalities, its Covid-19 reached 234,083, or 1.09 per cent of total confirmed infections.

With 2,370,298 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on Thursday, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 164,973,058. The count of recovered cases across India, meanwhile, reached 17,612,351 – or 81.95 per cent of total caseload – with 331,507 new cured cases being reported on Friday.