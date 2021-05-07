DATA STORY: India sees biggest-ever single-day Covid tally jump of 414,188

India on Friday reported a net increase of 78,766 in active coronavirus cases to take its count to 3,645,164. India’s share of global active coronavirus cases now stands at 19.69 per cent (one in 5). The country is second among the most affected countries by active cases. On Friday, it added 414,188 cases, the most added by any country in a day, to take its total caseload to 21,491,598. And, with 3,915 new fatalities, its Covid-19 death toll reached 234,083, or 1.09 per cent of total confirmed infections.
With 2,370,298 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on Thursday, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 164,973,058. The count of recovered coronavirus cases across India, meanwhile, reached 17,612,351 – or 81.95 per cent of total caseload – with 331,507 new cured cases being reported on Friday.
With a daily increase of 414,188 in total cases, the most in a day so far, India’s tally of coronavirus cases has risen from 21,077,410 on Thursday to 21,491,598 – an increase of 2.0%. Death toll has reached 234,083, with 3,915 fatalities, the most in a day yet. Now the second-most-affected country by active cases, total cases and recovery, and fourth by death, India has added 2,728,622 cases in the past 7 days.
India now accounts for 19.69% of all active cases globally (one in every 5 active cases), and 7.16% of all deaths (one in every 14 deaths).
India has so far administered 164,973,058 vaccine doses. That is 782.70 per cent of its total caseload, and 11.86 per cent of its population.
Among Indian states, the top 5 in terms of number of vaccine shots administered are Maharashtra (21987294), Rajasthan (18454756), Uttar Pradesh (17984288), Gujarat (17373922), and West Bengal (15684097).
Among states with more than 10 million population, the top 5 in number of vaccine shots per one million population are Kerala (287243), Gujarat (272010), Delhi (252356), Uttarakhand (250505), and Chhattisgarh (243737).
Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 3 days.
The count of active cases across India on Wednesday saw a net increase of 78766, compared with 79169 on Thursday. States that have seen the biggest daily net increase in active cases are Karnataka (29787), Kerala (15249), Andhra Pradesh (11741), Odisha (3650), and Punjab (3561).
With 331507 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 81.95%, while fatality rate remains unchanged at 1.09%.
The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (2.40%), Sikkim (1.72%), and Himachal Pradesh (1.49%). The rate in as many as 15 is higher than the national average.
India’s new daily closed cases stand at 335,422 — 3,915 deaths and 331,507 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 1.17%.
India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 1.9%.
India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 35.6 days, and for deaths at 41.1 days.
Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Maharashtra (62194), Karnataka (49058), Kerala (42464), Uttar Pradesh (32637), and Tamil Nadu (24898).
Among states with more than 25,000 cases, the five with worst recovery rates at present are Uttarakhand (69.96%), Karnataka (70.15%), Rajasthan (71.08%), Goa (71.13%), and Himachal Pradesh (75.16%).
India on Wednesday conducted 1,826,490 coronavirus tests to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 298,601,629. The test positivity rate recorded was 22.7%.
Five states with the highest test positivity rate (TPR) – percentage of tested people turning out to be positive for Covid-19 infection (by cumulative data for tests and cases – are Maharashtra (17.25%), Goa (15.68%), Dadra & Nagar Haveli-Daman & Diu (11.74%), Chandigarh (11.16%), and Chhattisgarh (10.82%).
Five states with the highest TPR by daily numbers for tests and cases added – are Goa (51.46%), West Bengal (30.66%), Karnataka (29.83%), Sikkim (29.4%), and Haryana (28.47%).
Among states and UTs with more than 10 million population, five that have carried out the highest number of tests (per million population) are Delhi (940495), J&K (551798), Kerala (465455), Karnataka (393054), and Uttarakhand (351468).
The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (4942736), Karnataka (1790104), Kerala (1786396), Uttar Pradesh (1425916), and Tamil Nadu (1297500).
Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported 62,194 new cases to take its tally to 4942736. The state has added 599,009 cases in the past 10 days.
Karnataka, the third-most-affected state, has reported 49,058 cases to take its tally to 1790104.
Kerala, the second-most-affected state by total tally, has added 42,464 cases to take its tally to 1786396.
Uttar Pradesh has added 32,637 cases to take its tally to 1425916.
Tamil Nadu has added 24,898 cases to take its tally to 1297500.
Delhi has added 19,133 cases to take its tally to 1273035.
Andhra Pradesh has seen its tally going up by 21,954 to 1228186.
