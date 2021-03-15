DATA STORY: India sees biggest single-day Covid tally surge since Dec 16

India on Monday reported a net increase of 8,718, the most in a day since September 17, to take its count of active cases to 219,262. That is 78.46 per cent lower than the September 18 peak of 1,017,754. India’s share of global active cases now stands at 1.05 per cent (one in 95). The country is 11th among the most affected countries by active cases. On Monday, it added 26,291 cases, the most in a day since December 16, to take its total caseload to 11,385,339. And, with 118 new fatalities, its Covid-19 reached 158,725, or 1.40 per cent of total confirmed infections.

With 140,880 more people getting Covid-19 vaccine shots on Sunday, India’s total count of those inoculated reached 29,908,038. The count of recovered cases across India, meanwhile, reached 11,007,352 – or 96.68 per cent of total caseload – with 17,455 new cured cases being reported on Monday.