DATA STORY: India sees lowest single-day jump in Covid tally, deaths in 3 months

India on Sunday reported its lowest single-day spikes in total infection tally and in three months. While the daily jump of 50,129 in total count was the lowest since July 29, the 578 Covid-19 fatalities reported on Sunday were the fewest in a day since July 19.

In another indication that infections in India might have reached their peak, the country on Sunday reported another net decline in active cases, of 12,526, bringing its number of active cases down to 668,154 – the lowest since August 15 and nearly 35 per cent lower than the September 18 peak of 1,017,754. And, 62,077 more cured cases in a day took the country’s count of recovered patients to 7,078,123, or 90 per cent of all reported infections.

The third-most-affected country by active cases and fatality, and second by total cases, India has added 370,260 in the past seven days. Here are the key takeaways from the data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Sunday (October 25, 2020):

