DATA STORY: India sees lowest single-day spike in total cases since July 15

India on Monday reported an addition of 30,548 to its tally of confirmed cases, the lowest single-day rise since July 15. This was in line with a cooling off seen in the country’s Covid-19 situation since early last month. Its total caseload now stands at 8,845,127.

While the number of active cases globally now stands at 15,349,910, India’s share of these, at 465,478, has dropped to 3.03 per cent, or one in every 33 active cases. The country has shown a net decline in active cases for 44 days in a row, including of 13,738 on Monday.

As many as 43,851 new cured cases in a day pushed the country’s recovered cases to 8,249,579 (93.27 per cent of all confirmed cases so far), while India’s Covid-19 reached 130,070 (1.47 per cent of all confirmed cases), including the 435 fatalities reported on Monday.

The fourth-most-affected country by active cases, third by fatalities, and second by total cases, India has added 291,470 in the past seven days. Here are the key takeaways from the data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Monday (November 16, 2020):

