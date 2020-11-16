DATA STORY: India sees lowest single-day spike in total cases since July 15

India on Monday reported an addition of 30,548 to its tally of confirmed coronavirus cases, the lowest single-day rise since July 15. This was in line with a cooling off seen in the country’s Covid-19 situation since early last month. Its total caseload now stands at 8,845,127.
While the number of active coronavirus cases globally now stands at 15,349,910, India’s share of these, at 465,478, has dropped to 3.03 per cent, or one in every 33 active cases. The country has shown a net decline in active cases for 44 days in a row, including of 13,738 on Monday.
As many as 43,851 new cured cases in a day pushed the country’s recovered cases to 8,249,579 (93.27 per cent of all confirmed cases so far), while India’s Covid-19 death toll reached 130,070 (1.47 per cent of all confirmed cases), including the 435 fatalities reported on Monday.
The fourth-most-affected country by active cases, third by fatalities, and second by total cases, India has added 291,470 in the past seven days. Here are the key takeaways from the coronavirus data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Monday (November 16, 2020):
India now accounts for 3.03% of all active cases globally (one in every 33 active cases), and 9.82% of all deaths (one in every 10 deaths).
Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 23 days.
The count of active cases across India has seen a net reduction of 13738, compared with 1503 on Sunday. The total now stands at 465478, the lowest active case tally since July 25. The states that have reported the biggest jump in active cases are Rajasthan (284), Himachal Pradesh (163), Uttarakhand (148), Madhya Pradesh (141), and Nagaland (113).
With 43851 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate has risen to 93.27%; the fatality rate remains unchanged at 1.47%.
The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (3.15%), Maharashtra (2.63%), and Gujarat (2.02%). The rate in as many as 13 is higher than the national average.
India’s new daily closed cases stand at 44286 — 435 deaths and 43851 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 0.98%.
India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 0.5%.
India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 200.4 days, and for deaths at 206.9 days.
Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Kerala (4581), Delhi (3235), West Bengal (3053), Maharashtra (2544), and Rajasthan (2184).
Among states with more than 25,000 cases, the five with worst recovery rates at present are Himachal Pradesh (75.36%), Kerala (85.37%), Haryana (89.21%), Chhattisgarh (89.71%), and Delhi (90.19%).
India on Sunday conducted 861,706 coronavirus tests, taking the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 125,698,525. The test positivity rate recorded was 3.5%.
Five states with the highest test positivity rate (TPR) – percentage of tested people turning out to be positive for Covid-19 infection (by cumulative data for tests and cases) – are Maharashtra (17.97%), Goa (14.27%), Chandigarh (12.93%), Puducherry (10.05%), and Chhattisgarh (9.86%).
Five states with the highest TPR by daily numbers for tests and cases added – are Himachal Pradesh (39.85%), Sikkim (27.81%), Rajasthan (26.61%), Chandigarh (23.83%), and Nagaland (18.72%).
Among states and UTs with more than 10 million population, five that have carried out the highest number of tests (per million population) are Delhi (275036), J&K (200407), Andhra Pradesh (175299), Kerala (155814), and Tamil Nadu (146283).
The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (1747242), Karnataka (861647), Andhra Pradesh (854011), Tamil Nadu (758191), and Kerala (524998).
Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported a net addition of 2,544 cases. The state has added 43798 cases in the past 10 days.
Karnataka, the second-most-affected state, has reported 1565 cases to take its tally to 861647.
Andhra Pradesh, the third-most-affected state by total cases, on Monday added 1056 cases to take its tally to 854011.
Kerala has added 4581 cases to take its tally to 524998.
Tamil Nadu has seen its tally going up by 1,819 to 758191.
Uttar Pradesh has added 1401 cases to take its tally to 511304.
Delhi has added 3235 cases to take its tally to 485405.
