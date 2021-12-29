DATA STORY: Maharashtra, Gujarat, Delhi see steep spike in new cases

India on Wednesday reported a net increase of 1,546 in active cases to take its count to 77,002. India’s share of global active cases now stands at 0.3 per cent (one in 333). The country is thirty-third among the most affected countries by active cases. On Tuesday, it added 9,195 cases to take its total caseload to 34,808,886 from 34,799,691 — an increase of 0.1%. And, with 302 new fatalities, its Covid-19 reached 480,592, or 1.38 per cent of total confirmed infections.

With 6,461,321 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on Tuesday, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 1,431,535,641. The count of recovered cases across India, meanwhile, reached 34,251,292 — or 98.4 per cent of total caseload — with 7,347 new cured cases being reported on Wednesday.

Now the thirty-third-most-affected country by active cases, third by deaths, second by total cases and recoveries, India has added 50,405 cases in the past 7 days.

India now accounts for 0.3% of all active cases globally (one in every 333 active cases), and 8.85% of all deaths (one in every 11 deaths).

India has so far administered 1,431,535,641 vaccine doses. That is 4112.55 per cent of its total caseload, and 102.33 per cent of its population.

Among Indian states, the top 5 in terms of number of vaccine shots administered are Uttar Pradesh (202204595), Maharashtra (136855406), West Bengal (107034806), Madhya Pradesh (104203780), and Bihar (99912428).

Among states with more than 10 million population, the top 5 in number of vaccine shots per one million population are Gujarat (1446503), Delhi (1440689), Jammu and Kashmir (1392034), Kerala (1386074), and Uttarakhand (1330979).

Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 88 days.

The count of active cases across India on Wednesday saw a net increase of 1,546, compared to net decrease of 385 on Tuesday. States and UTs hat have seen the biggest daily net increase in active cases are Maharashtra (1052), Gujarat (334), Delhi (323), Jharkhand (131), and Haryana (91).

With 7,347 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.4%, while fatality rate remained unchanged at 1.38%.

The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (2.75%), Nagaland (2.18%), and Uttarakhand (2.15%). The rate in as many as 14 is higher than the national average.

India’s new daily closed cases stand at 7,649 — 302 deaths and 7,347 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 3.94%.

India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 0.0%.

India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 2623.7 days, and for deaths at 1102.7 days.

Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Kerala (2474), Maharashtra (2172), West Bengal (752), Tamil Nadu (619), and Delhi (496).

India on Tuesday conducted 1,167,612 to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 675,246,143. The test positivity rate recorded was 0.8%.

Five states with the highest test positivity rate (TPR) – percentage of tested people turning out to be positive for Covid-19 infection (by cumulative data for tests and cases – are Dadra & Nagar Haveli-Daman & Diu (14.76%), Kerala (12.71%), Sikkim (11.43%), Goa (11.14%), and Maharashtra (9.7%).

Five states with the highest TPR by daily numbers for tests and cases added – are Mizoram (6.7%), Kerala (4.08%), Goa (4.03%), West Bengal (2.35%), and Maharashtra (2.25%).

Among states and UTs with more than 10 million population, five that have carried out the highest number of tests (per million population) are Delhi (1732187), J&K (1400717), Kerala (1154348), Punjab (1083728), and Karnataka (831236).

The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (6661486), Kerala (5239232), Karnataka (3005232), Tamil Nadu (2745261), and Andhra Pradesh (2076687).

Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported 2172 new cases to take its tally to 6661486.

Kerala, the second-most-affected state by total tally, has added 2474 cases to take its tally to 5239232.

Karnataka, the third-most-affected state, has reported 356 cases to take its tally to 3005232.

Tamil Nadu has added 619 cases to take its tally to 2745261.

Andhra Pradesh has seen its tally going up by 141 to 2076687.

Uttar Pradesh has added 79 cases to take its tally to 1711049.

Delhi has added 496 cases to take its tally to 1444179.