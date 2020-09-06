DATA STORY: Over 90,000 cases added in India's steepest single-day spike

India on Sunday reported its biggest single-day surge in recovered cases and total tally. While 73,642 cured cases in a day took total recovery to 3,180,865, India’s total count of confirmed cases reached 4,113,811 with 90,632 cases being added in 24 hours. The country’s Covid-19 death toll, meanwhile, reached 70,626, with 1,065 fatalities being reported in a day.

The third-most-affected country by total cases and deaths, and second by active cases, India has added 571,078 cases in the past 7 days alone. Here are the key takeaways from the data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Sunday (September 6, 2020):

