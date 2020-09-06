DATA STORY: Over 90,000 cases added in India's steepest single-day spike

India on Sunday reported its biggest single-day surge in recovered cases and total tally. While 73,642 cured cases in a day took total recovery to 3,180,865, India’s total count of confirmed coronavirus cases reached 4,113,811 with 90,632 cases being added in 24 hours. The country’s Covid-19 death toll, meanwhile, reached 70,626, with 1,065 fatalities being reported in a day.
The third-most-affected country by total cases and deaths, and second by active cases, India has added 571,078 cases in the past 7 days alone. Here are the key takeaways from the coronavirus data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Sunday (September 6, 2020):
-
India now accounts for 12.29% of all active cases globally (one in every 8 active cases), and 7.99% of all deaths (one in every 13).
-
The count of active cases reported across India has increased by 15,925, against 15,271 on Saturday. The states that have reported the biggest 24-hour jump in active cases are Maharashtra (9,687), Chhattisgarh (1,648), Uttar Pradesh (1,368), Delhi (1,028), and Haryana (858).
-
With 73,642 new daily recoveries, the most so far, India’s recovery rate has improved to 77.32%, while death rate has come down to 1.72%.
-
India’s new daily closed cases stand at 74,707 — 1,065 deaths and 73,642 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 1.43%.
-
India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 2.2%.
-
India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 31.1 days, for active cases at 37.2 days, and for deaths at 45.6 days.
-
The states and UTs that have seen their respective biggest single-day spikes in total cases are Maharashtra (20,800), Uttar Pradesh (6,590), Kerala (2,655), Haryana (2,289), J&K (1,251), Uttarakhand (950), and Meghalaya (182).
-
Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Maharashtra (20,800), Andhra Pradesh (10,825), Karnataka (9,746), Uttar Pradesh (6,590), and Tamil Nadu (5,870).
-
Among states with more than 25,000 cases, the five with worst recovery rates at present are Chhattisgarh (47.46%), Jharkhand (68.94%), Punjab (71.27%), Maharashtra (72.02%), and Karnataka (72.78%),.
-
India on Saturday conducted 1,092,654 coronavirus tests and had a test positivity rate of 8.3%.
-
Five states with the highest test positivity rate (TPR) – percentage of tested people turning out to be positive for Covid-19 infection (by cumulative data for tests and cases) – are Puducherry (19.92%), Maharashtra (19.36%), Chandigarh (16.01%), Andhra Pradesh (12.08%), and Karnataka (11.89%).
-
Five states with the highest TPR by daily numbers for tests and cases added – are Ladakh (75.31%), Chandigarh (29.36%), Puducherry (27.97%), Goa (27.78%), and Maharashtra (23.01%).
-
Among states and UTs with more than 10 million population, five that have carried out the highest number of tests (per million population) are Delhi (88,042), J&K (79,666), Andhra Pradesh (77,274), Assam (72,064), and Tamil Nadu (68,862).
-
Five most affected states by total tally of cases are Maharashtra (883,862), Andhra Pradesh (487,331), Tamil Nadu (457,697), Karnataka (389,232), and Uttar Pradesh (259,765).
-
Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported a net addition of 20,800 cases, its sharpest single-day jump. The state has added 165,151 cases in the past 10 days alone.
-
Andhra Pradesh, the second-most-affected state by total cases, has added 73,167 cases in the past seven days alone. On Saturday it added 10,825 cases.
-
Tamil Nadu, which has seen its tally going up by 5,870, has added more than 5,000 cases on each of the past 46 days.
-
Karnataka has reported 9,746 cases to take its tally to 389,232.
-
Delhi has added 2,973 cases, its highest jump in day since June 28, to take its tally to 188,193.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU